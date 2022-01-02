the situation of the teams around Europe

After the break, the players and staff met for the resumption of preparation, but the infections do not leave the clubs calm

After the Christmas break and waiting for the first market movements, the various leagues restart in uncertainty. The boom of infections Covid is keeping everyone in suspense. Before resuming training, players and staff were in fact subjected to control swabs and the news was not very encouraging, with positive cases emerging in various teams, not only in Italy.

THE SITUATION TEAM BY TEAM

Atalanta: 2 positives in the team group, one is Musso

Bologna: Spring, Viola, Dominguez, Hickey

Cagliari: Nandez

Empoli: 3 positives in the team group

Fiorentina: 1 positive player

Genoa: Shevchenko, Criscito and Serpe

Inter: Dzeko, Cordaz and Satriano

Juventus: Chiellini, Pinsoglio and Arthur

Naples: Osimhen (quarantine in Nigeria), Lozano and Elmas. Malcuit and Petagna in quarantine, but not positive

Rome: positive Mayoral and another player

Salerno: positive 7 players and one staff member

Sampdoria: Augello, Falcone, another player and two staff members

Sassuolo: positive 2 players from the first team

Spice: Hristov, Kovalenko, Nzola, Manaj and a collaborator

Turin: Verdi, three other players and a staff member

Venice: positive 3 members

Verona: Magnani

VENICE: A POSITIVE CASE IN THE FIRST TEAM

“Venezia FC announces that, in addition to the case registered on 29 December, a new club member tested positive for Covid-19 following the molecular swab test carried out on January 1. Inform the competent health authorities, the member is was promptly placed in quarantine and will follow the procedures provided for by the health protocol “.

ROME: TWO POSITIVE AMONG THE VACCINATED PLAYERS

“AS Roma announces that, following the checks carried out through molecular swabs after the break in the activities of the First Team, two footballers – vaccinated – tested positive for COVID-19. The competent health authorities were immediately informed. The players they are well and are in home isolation “. One of the two new positives is Borja Mayoral.

PSG, AMONG THE FOUR POSITIVES THERE IS ALSO MESSI

Paris Saint-Germain has communicated the names of the four positive players: among them also Lionel Messi, who will observe the quarantine in Argentina. On Saturday the club had announced four positives, today the names were revealed, together with the Argentine also Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala. The footballers are in solitary confinement. “I don’t know when he will be able to return” said Pochettino, speaking of the Flea.

JUVENTUS-NAPLES AT RISK: THE ATS WILL DECIDE

With a risk of an outbreak, the game will not be played. This is the guideline for Serie A which will restart on Thursday 6 January and under the magnifying glass of the various Ats Juventus-Napoli ended again, as in last season. The FIGC protocol is now a thing of the past, the local health authorities will decide if a match will be played or the risk would be too high. Juventus-Napoli is at risk because the bianconeri are at risk of an outbreak after the positivity of Chiellini too, tested on his return to Continassa after a period of isolation. In Under 23 there are 12 positive. However, Napoli are also in full emergency with Malcuit and Petagna in quarantine and three positive players (Lozano, Elmas and Osimhen). In Naples the outcome of new buffers is expected for the decision of the local Ats, but also in Turin the alert is high.

BAYERN: FOUR POSITIVE PLAYERS

Neuer, Coman, Tolisso and Richards tested positive at Covid: Bayern Munich communicated it adding that there is another positive, he is a member of the coaching staff. The start of training has been postponed from 2 to 3 January to make a new round of tampons.