the situation of the teams around Europe

After the break, the players and staff met for the resumption of preparation, but the infections do not leave the clubs calm

After the Christmas break and waiting for the first market movements, the various leagues restart in uncertainty. The boom of infections Covid is keeping everyone in suspense. Before resuming training, players and staff were in fact subjected to control swabs and the news was not very encouraging, with positive cases emerging in various teams, not only in Italy.

THE SITUATION TEAM BY TEAM

Atalanta: 2 positives in the team group, one is Musso

Bologna: Spring, Viola, Dominguez, Hickey

Cagliari: Nandez

Empoli: 3 positives in the team group

Fiorentina: 2 positive players and three members close to the first team

Genoa: Shevchenko, Criscito, and Serpe

Inter: Dzeko, Cordaz and Satriano

Juventus: Chiellini, Pinsoglio and Arthur

Milan: Tatarusanu

Naples: Osimhen (quarantine in Nigeria), Lozano and Elmas. Malcuit in quarantine, but not positive

Rome: positive Mayoral, Fuzato and another player

Salerno: positive 9 players and two staff members

Sampdoria: Augello, Falcone

Sassuolo: positive 3 players from the first team, one is Peluso, and a staff member

Spice: Hristov, Kovalenko, Nzola, Manaj and a collaborator

Turin: Verdi, three other players and a staff member

Venice: positive 2 members

Verona: Magnani

SALERNITANA: OTHER 4 POSITIVES

“The US Salernitana 1919 announces that, following further swabs carried out today, five other team members, including 4 players, tested positive for Covid-19”. This is what Salernitana says with a note published on the official website. The team group members who are positive at Covid-19, we still read, are therefore 11 at the moment (including nine footballers).

SASSUOLO: A POSITIVE IS GOLDANIGA

Edoardo Goldaniga’s future will in all likelihood be at Cagliari but the defender will have to wait a few more days, given that he tested positive at Covid and will therefore not be able to carry out medical examinations. This was announced by the Sassuolo-owned plant with a story on its Instagram profile: “Hello everyone, I tested positive at Covid and I’m in isolation. I’m fine, I hope to be back in operation in a few days, I’m very charged for that. waiting for me “.

NAPLES: PETAGNA NEGATIVE, BACK TO THE GROUP

Andrea Petagna tested negative this morning for the covid test and was able to return to training in Castel Volturno together with his team-mates from Napoli. The attacker was in quarantine in the last few days after learning that he had been dating people who later fell ill with covid. Napoli subjected him to several tests and then confirmed his negativity. Petagna will therefore be eligible for the Spalletti coach for the away match in Turin against Juventus on 6 January.

SASSUOLO, TWO OTHER POSITIVES

“The US Sassuolo Calcio announces that from the checks carried out, two new cases of positive COVID-19 were found in the First Team: a player and a staff member. The members in question, completely asymptomatic, were promptly placed in home isolation . The Company continues to follow the procedure envisaged by the FIGC protocol and is in constant contact with the relevant health authority “.

AC MILAN, POSITIVE TATARUSANU

“AC Milan announces that Ciprian Tătăruşanu has tested positive for a molecular swab carried out at home. Ciprian is well and will continue the quarantine period according to the instructions received from the health authorities”.

ATHLETIC: GRIEZMANN HEALED BY COVID

Good news for Atletico Madrid. Antoine Griezmann, who tested positive for coronavirus on 30 December last, was negative. The French striker announces it on his social channels. Simeone’s team will take the field on Wednesday for the Copa del Rey match against Rayo Majadahonda.

LIPSY, THREE POSITIVE PLAYERS

Coronavirus also affects Leipzig. Andre ‘Silva and Christopher Nkunku tested positive for the coronavirus while on vacation in their country, Portugal and France respectively. At the end of their isolation, at the weekend, they will return to Germany to undergo further swabs and medical tests. Solomon Bonnah also contracted Covid-19, who tested positive during the checks on January 2 and is currently in isolation. Furthermore, the tests to which Nordi Mukiele, Benjamin Henrichs and Dani Olmo have undergone have given inconclusive results. All three will be re-tested today and will remain self-isolating for the moment.

ROME: FUZATO POSITIVE TO COVID, THREE IN TOTAL

New case of Covid in Rome and now the total number of infected players rises to three. “AS Roma announces that following the checks carried out yesterday using molecular swabs, a player – vaccinated – tested positive for COVID-19. The competent health authorities were immediately informed. The player is fine and is in home isolation”, reads the note from the Giallorossi club. The positive result is the goalkeeper Daniel Fuzato, who had already been isolated from negative because returning from vacation from New York he had come into contact with a positive. As a precaution, the goalkeeper has never been with the team in recent days.

“HAS INFECTED MESSI”: INSULTS TO AN ARGENTINE DJ

All against the Argentine DJ Fernando Palacio insulted on social media because accused of having transmitted Covid to Lionel Messi. Fernando Palacio went so far as to post a negative test on Instagram to prove he did not pass the virus to the Argentine soccer star. “His fault?” Is the recurring insinuation on social media after the Argentine DJ posted on Instagram a photo taken with Messi at a party a week ago, thanking the PSG player and his relatives for allowing him to take part.

VICENZA: IN FOUR THEY COME BACK TO THE NEGATIVE

Vicenza announces that “from the swabs carried out yesterday, Sunday 2 January, no new positive Covid-19 positivities emerged in the team group. In addition, three players and a staff member, previously positive, are now negative and they will therefore undergo fitness visits to be able to re-join the group “. The club announced it.