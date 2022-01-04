the situation of the teams around Europe

After the break, the players and staff met for the resumption of preparation, but the infections do not leave the clubs calm

After the Christmas break and waiting for the first market movements, the various leagues restart in uncertainty. The boom of infections Covid is keeping everyone in suspense. Before resuming training, players and staff were in fact subjected to control swabs and the news was not very encouraging, with positive cases emerging in various teams, not only in Italy.

THE SITUATION TEAM BY TEAM

Atalanta: 2 positives in the team group, one is Musso

Bologna: Spring, Viola, Dominguez, Hickey

Cagliari: Nandez

Empoli: 3 positives in the team group

Fiorentina: 2 positive players and three members close to the first team

Genoa: Shevchenko, Criscito, and Serpe

Inter: Dzeko, Cordaz and Satriano

Juventus: Chiellini, Pinsoglio and Arthur

Milan: Tatarusanu

Naples: Osimhen (quarantine in Nigeria), Lozano, Elmas, Malcuit, Mario Rui, a staff member and a warehouse worker

Rome: positive Mayoral, Fuzato and another player

Salerno: positive 9 players and two staff members

Sampdoria: Augello, Falcone

Sassuolo: positive 3 players from the first team, one is Peluso, and a staff member

Spice: Hristov, Kovalenko, Nzola, Manaj and a collaborator

Turin: three players and one staff member

Venice: positive 2 members

Verona: 8 positive players and two staff members

Udinese: 7 footballers and 2 staff members

TURIN: SUSPENDED TRAINING, FIRE RISK

Torino’s training has been suspended. The session was scheduled for this afternoon but after the swabs carried out in the morning to the whole team group, in fact, there is a risk of an outbreak in the home grenade. It will be assessed whether the team will be able to go to Bergamo for the away match against Atalanta, currently in doubt.

COVID FOCOLAIO ALSO IN UDINESE

Covid outbreak also in Udinese: the Friulian company announced that, following the specific screening which all team members regularly undergo, 9 cases of positivity to Covid-19, of which 7 footballers and 2 staff members. “The Club – reads a note – immediately activated all the procedures in compliance with current regulations and protocols and informed the competent health authorities with whom it is constantly in contact”. At this point, Thursday’s trip to Florence becomes in question.

NAPLES: ALSO MARIO RUI POSITIVE

Following the round of swabs carried out this morning to the team group, the positivity to Covid-19 of the footballers Mario Rui and Boffelli (Primavera), of a member of the technical staff and a warehouse worker emerged. The positives, all regularly vaccinated, are asymptomatic and will observe the isolation period as per protocol.

FOCOLAIO BAYERN: 2 OTHER POSITIVES

Covid-19 does not spare Bayern Munich. Germany’s most successful club, current Bundesliga leaders, has been among the hardest hit in recent weeks. Bayern, after the positivity of Nianzou, Lucas Hernandez, Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso, Omar Richards, Manuel Neuer and assistant coach Dino Toppmoeller, announced those of Leroy Sané and Dayot Upamecano.

PSG: DONNARUMMA POSITIVE TO COVID

Gianluigi Donnarumma is positive for Covid. The PSG goalkeeper is already in solitary confinement. With Donnarumma there are four positives in the French team after Messi, Rico and Bitumazala. Negative tests for Bernat, who will return to training tomorrow.

FOCOLAIO VERONA: 10 NEW POSITIVES

Verona announced “that – currently – ten members of the team group (including eight players and two staff members), all regularly vaccinated, are positive for COVID-19 after specific tests carried out in the past few hours”. The company, continues the press release, “has immediately activated all the procedures in compliance with the regulations in force and is in constant contact with the competent health authorities”.

ASL SALERNO: DECISION ON SALERNITANA-VENICE AFTER TAMPONI

“Transfer of Verona? Salernitana remains in Salerno, she does not move. There will be no measures like last time with regard to travel. We will see how the situation will evolve. The ASL decides how to treat contagion contacts. When Salernitana communicated the 5 positives to us, we intervene on close contacts and now we are evaluating them. “This was stated by Arcangelo Saggese Tozzi, director of the Hygiene and Public Health Service at theASL of Salerno, spoke on Radio Punto Nuovo. “Close contacts stay at home for five or ten days. Confusion arose between positives and close contacts because the first is the verified swab, the second is the result of an epidemiological investigation. We apply the legislation to all those that are communicated to us. as positive cases results of the swabs we will have a clearer picture and we will have a more certain perspective for Salernitana-Venice “, he added

NAPLES: POSITIVE MALCUIT TO COVID

In a note, Napoli makes it known that “following the checks for the end of quarantine, Petagna tested negative for Covid-19. Malcuit, never in contact with the team group, instead tested positive for the molecular swab, is asymptomatic, and will observe the period of isolation at home “.

PARMA, POSITIVE BUFFON

Parma announced that “in the course of the pre-screening procedures requested by the Club of each member of the Squadra Group in view of the resumption of competitive activity scheduled for today, Gianluigi Buffon’s Covid-19 positivity emerged. The player is He has already been placed in solitary confinement, according to federal and ministerial directives. Today, before the training session, a screening will be carried out on the entire Team Group, according to the regulations.