the situation of the teams around Europe

After the break, the players and staff met for the resumption of preparation, but the infections do not leave the clubs calm

After the Christmas break and waiting for the first market movements, the various leagues restart in uncertainty. The boom of infections Covid is keeping everyone in suspense. Before resuming training, players and staff were in fact subjected to control swabs and the news was not very encouraging, with positive cases emerging in various teams, not only in Italy.

THE SITUATION TEAM BY TEAM

Atalanta: 2 positives in the team group, one is Musso

Bologna: Molla, Viola, Dominguez, Hickey, Medel, Vignato, Santander and Van Hooijdonk

Cagliari: Nandez

Empoli: 3 positives in the team group

Fiorentina: 2 positive players and three members close to the first team

Genoa: Shevchenko, Criscito, Serpe and another player

Inter: Dzeko, Cordaz and Satriano

Juventus: Chiellini, Pinsoglio and Arthur

Milan: Tatarusanu. Another positive announced.

Naples: Osimhen (quarantine in Nigeria), Lozano, Malcuit, Mario Rui, a staff member and a warehouse worker, as well as Spalletti.

Rome: Mayoral, Fuzato and another player

Salerno: positive 9 players and two staff members

Sampdoria: Augello, Falcone

Sassuolo: positive 3 players from the first team, one is Peluso, and a staff member

Spice: Hristov, Kovalenko, Nzola, Manaj and a collaborator

Turin: three players and a staff member, in addition to the three members of the team group who tested positive in the last screening.

Venice: positive 2 members

Verona: 8 positive players and two staff members

Udinese: 7 footballers and 2 staff members

GENOA, ANOTHER PLAYER POSITIVE

Another positive at Genoa. The Ligurian club in a note communicates that “a player from the First Team tested positive” at Covid-19. “The card holder was placed in home isolation and the competent health authorities were promptly informed”, concludes the Grifone.

PSG: MESSI NEGATIVE

Lionel Messi has recovered from the coronavirus and will return to France in the next few hours. According to reports from the Argentine press, the Paris Saint-Germain star tested negative in the last swab and left Rosario with his private jet, together with his family, to return to Europe.

AFRICA CUP, THREE POSITIVES IN SENEGAL

The first cases of positivity emerge in the national teams that will participate in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon from 9 January to 6 February. Senegal was forced to postpone the departure due to the coronavirus positivity of at least three players. “There are at least three cases: Saliou Ciss, Mamadou Loum Ndiaye and Habib Diallo, as well as other suspected cases,” an official from the Senegalese sports ministry told AFP on Wednesday.

BOLOGNA, FOUR OTHER POSITIVES BEFORE INTER

Bologna “announces that following the tests carried out, the positivity to Covid-19 of the players Gary Medel, Federico Santander, Sydney Van Hooijdonk and Emanuel Vignato was detected. As per protocol, the local health authorities were notified and the players were placed in home isolation “.

NAPLES, ELMAS RETURNS NEGATIVE AND RETURNS TO ITALY

Eljif Elmas carried out a molecular swab which confirmed the negativity of Covid-19. The same had already been found in Macedonia yesterday before returning to Italy. The blue midfielder will now undergo the ritual exams in Castel Volturno before returning to the group.