the situation of the teams around Europe

There A league starts again in total chaos. There is a boom in Covid infections after the swabs carried out at the resumption of preparation after the Christmas break and cases of positivity have emerged in practically all the teams. And even abroad, the situation is complicated.

THE SITUATION TEAM BY TEAM

Atalanta: Musso and Palomino

Bologna: Molla, Viola, Dominguez, Hickey, Medel, Vignato, Santander and Van Hooijdonk

Cagliari: Nandez

Empoli: the 3 positives in the team group returned negative

Fiorentina: 2 positive players and three members close to the first team

Genoa: Criscito, Serpe and another player

Inter: Dzeko, Cordaz and Satriano

Juventus: Pinsoglio and Nedved

Milan: Tatarusanu. 3 more positives announced

Naples: Osimhen (quarantine in Nigeria), Lozano, Malcuit, Mario Rui, Meret, three staff members and a warehouse worker, as well as Spalletti. Zielinski, Rrahmani and Lobotka in quarantine for contacts with positives

Rome: Mayoral, Fuzato and another player

Salerno: positive 10 players and two staff members

Sampdoria: Augello, Falcone

Sassuolo: positive 3 players from the first team, one is Peluso, and a staff member

Spice: Hristov, Kovalenko, Nzola, Manaj and a collaborator

Turin: six players and two staff members.

Venice: positive 2 members

Verona: 10 positive players and three staff members

Udinese: 7 footballers and 2 staff members

JUVE, CHIELLINI IS HEALED

“Giorgio Chiellini has carried out the control with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid-19 with negative results. The player, therefore cured and no longer subjected to the isolation regime, will join the team tomorrow at the JTC”.

INTER: DZEKO NEGATIVE AT THE FIRST BUFFER

Edin Dzeko recovered from Covid. The swab carried out this morning was negative and if this is confirmed also by the second molecular check, Inter will be able to get back the Bosnian striker already against Lazio. For the moment he has worked separately, from tomorrow he should rejoin the rest of the group. On the other hand, Cordaz and Satriano remain positive.

SALERNITANA, ANOTHER POSITIVE

Salernitana announces that “following the swabs carried out today, another player tested positive for Covid-19”. The name of the athlete in question has not been revealed.

SERIES C, DAY 22 POSTPONED

The 22nd matchday, third return match, of the Serie C championship, which was scheduled for January 16, has been postponed to next February 23rd. It is the formalization of what was anticipated yesterday at ANSA by the president of the Lega Pro, Francesco Ghirelli, who has ordered a new postponement after that of the 21st matchday, already approved. “Having heard the Governing Council and the opinion of the medical-scientific consultant, considering the persistence of the conditions of uncertainty deriving from the Covid-19 emergency – reads a note -, the postponement of the 3rd day of Serie C return is arranged”.

BOLOGNA, THE PLAYERS TRAIN AT HOME

The 5 days of isolation ordered by the ASL of Bologna to Sinisa Mihajlovic’s team group will expire on Sunday following the eight positive cases at Covid-19. Bologna will therefore not be able to show up in Cagliari for the match scheduled for Sunday. The Bologna players carry out athletic maintenance work each in their own home. On Sunday the players and coaching staff will be subjected to a swab and in case of negativity the ASL could allow the return to work in view of the match against Napoli, on January 16.

LIGUE 1: EVEN MONTPELLIER-TROYES POSTPONED

After the opinion of the Covid national commission of the French Federation (FFF), regarding the number of 13 Troyes players who were positive and absent with certainty for the match in Montpellier, this Sunday the LFP competitions commission decided to postpone the match of the 20th matchday of Ligue 1. The new date will be announced later. This is the third game postponed this weekend to skip in France due to Covid, after Angers-Saint-Etienne and Lille-Lorient.

SERIE A PROTOCOL: FOOTBALL-GOVERNMENT MEETING WEDNESDAY

Four games stopped by the ASL to avoid the explosion of infections. Others that should not have been played but that were played regularly. It is chaos in Serie A due to the explosion of infections but also because there is no single voice among the ASLs. The government is therefore working on an agreement between the Regions and the Serie A League to “establish uniform regulations with precise criteria” to “guarantee the regularity of the championship and the safety of players and fans”. This was stated by the Minister of Regional Affairs Mariastella Gelmini announcing that on Wednesday there will be a meeting of the State-Regions Conference to find an agreement with the League, which will also be attended by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza and the undersecretary with responsibility for Sport Valentina Vezzali . In the meantime, the League has asked the Government for clarity to have a univocal protocol, also as regards the decision-making power of the territorial ASLs. Below is the note from the League: “The League Council today unanimously approved a” protocol “, consistent with the rules already adopted by Uefa, which establishes the obligation to take the field for teams with at least 13 players from the former. team and of the Primavera (always if of age) negative tests to detect Covid-19. The regulation adopted will allow to continue the season and complete the Serie A Tim championship, with the hope that the ASL no longer intervene with confused and incoherent measures which, at the moment, are creating serious damage to the Italian sports system, with devastating economic impacts and social repercussions “. The passage on the confidence that the League places in the complete development of the next day on January 9 is also important: “Following the publication of today’s” protocol “, the confidence prevails to be able to play all the matches of the next day on January 9, finally overcoming the confusion generated by the measures of the ASL. Finally, Lega Serie A expresses satisfaction with the interventions today by Minister Gelmini and the Undersecretary for Sport Vezzali, aimed at finding solutions in the interest of the regularity of the championship and safety for the players “. Therefore, news is expected from the next Wednesday meeting of the Government in order to have a clear picture of the situation once and for all.