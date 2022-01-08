the situation of the teams around Europe

Boom in infections and positivity after the resumption of preparation. Cases are on the rise abroad as well

There A league and the various foreign championships have broken down again in total chaos due to the boom in Covid infections detected by the swabs carried out when the preparation is resumed after the Christmas break: cases of positivity have emerged in practically all the teams. And even abroad, the situation is complicated. The situation in real time.

THE SITUATION TEAM BY TEAM

Atalanta: Musso and Palomino

Bologna: Molla, Viola, Dominguez, Hickey, Medel, Vignato, Santander and Van Hooijdonk

Cagliari: Nandez

Empoli: the 3 positives in the team group returned negative

Fiorentina: 2 positive players and three members close to the first team

Genoa: Serpe and another player

Inter: Dzeko, Cordaz and Satriano

Juventus: Pinsoglio and Nedved

Milan: Tatarusanu. 3 more positives announced

Naples: Osimhen (quarantine in Nigeria), Lozano, Malcuit, Mario Rui, Meret, three staff members and a warehouse worker, as well as Spalletti.

Rome: Mayoral, Fuzato and another player

Salerno: positive 10 players and two staff members

Sampdoria: Augello, Falcone

Sassuolo: positive 3 players from the first team, one is Peluso, and a staff member

Turin: six players (one of which is Ansaldi) and two staff members.

Venice: positive 2 members

Verona: 8 positive players and three staff members

Udinese: 12 footballers and 3 staff members

PIEDMONT TAR OVERCOMES ASL: TURIN-FIORENTINA ARE PLAYED?

The Tar of Piedmont cancels the decision of the ASL of Turin, Turin-Fiorentina can be played as early as tomorrow even if the hypothesis remains to go to Monday as emerged in the past few hours. The statement: “The ordinance of the ASL must be suspended which, having ascertained that 8 cases of positive Covid-19 have occurred in the” Team Group “of Torino FC, has ordered the ban on the removal from the home of all members of the group – prescribing the obligation of isolation for positive swab subjects and, at the same time, the general prohibition of removal from home for asymptomatic subjects (vaccinated and unvaccinated) – and not only the 8 subjects subjected by law to quarantine, but also the subjects subject to the self-monitoring regime governed by art. 2 of legislative decree 229 of 2021, not allowing the Torino FC team to “get on the bubble” according to the procedures established by the circular of the Ministry of Health of 18 June 2020, with the consequence that the Torino Calcio team cannot take part in the championship matches scheduled for January 6, 2022 and January 9, 2022. In the opinion of the TAR, which decided on a single basis, the ordinan za of the ASL appears illegitimate for violation of art. 2, legislative decree 30 December 2021, n. 229, as well as the circular of the Ministry of Health of 18 June 2020 “.

PSG, DONNARUMMA STILL POSITIVE

Gigio Donnarumma, like his teammates Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler, Danilo Pereira and Layvin Kurzawa, is still positive at Covid-19 and will miss the match against Lyon.

LEGA CALCIO, URGENT ASSEMBLY HAS BEEN CALLED

An emergency assembly was called for today at 3.30 pm by the Serie A League to address the issue of the Covid emergency in the light of yesterday’s phone call from Prime Minister Draghi to that of the Gravina Football Association. In the interview Draghi had asked the world of football to evaluate the hypothesis of playing the matches behind closed doors.

REPUBLIC: SERIE A APPEALS AGAINST SALERNO ASL

The Lega Calcio filed an appeal with the TAR of Salerno against the competent ASL asking for the cancellation of the provision with which it had quarantined Salernitana by prohibiting “participation in official sporting events”. Repubblica writes it, adding that this is only a first move: Serie A will also do the same with ASL Friuli, AUSL Bologna and ASL Torino or the bodies that have blocked the teams preventing the championship from taking place.

TURIN, ONE OF THE 6 POSITIVES IS ANSALDI

Cristian Ansaldi is one of the 6 Torino players currently positive at Covid. This was revealed by the wife of the football player, who posted a photo on Instagram with the Argentine writing: “Go through Covid together”. Ansaldi is spending the quarantine in home isolation.

BRAZIL, FELIPE MELO: “I HAVE COVID”

The Brazilian midfielder, new signing of Fluminense (his new team after leaving Palmeiras), announced on social media that he tested positive at Covid: he will now observe the period of isolation waiting for negativization to be able to return to training.