the situation of the teams around Europe
Boom in infections and positivity after the resumption of preparation. Cases are on the rise abroad as well
There A league and the various foreign championships have broken out again in total chaos due to the boom in Covid infections detected by the swabs carried out at the resumption of preparation after the Christmas break: cases of positivity have emerged in practically all the teams. And even abroad, the situation is complicated. Updates in real time.
THE SITUATION TEAM BY TEAM
Atalanta: Three members of the team group whose identity has not been revealed
Bologna: 5 positives: Molla, Hickey, Medel, Vignato, Santander + 3 Primavera aggregates, Sansone and Soumaoro in quarantine
Cagliari: Nandez and Goldaniga
Empoli: no positive
Fiorentina: 2 positive players and three members close to the first team
Genoa: the coach Shevchenko, Serpe and another player
Inter: Cordaz
Juventus: vice president Nedved, Agnelli, Ramsey
Milan: Tatarusanu and three members of the team group
Naples: Lozano, Koulibaly (in the Africa Cup of Nations), Boffelli, Malcuit, Mario Rui, Zielinski, Meret, three staff members and a warehouse worker
Rome: A player whose identity has not been declared and Fuzato
Salerno: positive 8 players and two staff members
Sampdoria: no positive
Sassuolo: positive 3 players from the first team, one is Peluso, and a staff member
Spice: no positive
Turin: 4 positives in the team group, three players (one of whom is Ansaldi) plus a staff member
Udinese: 9 footballers and 4 staff members
Venice: a positive
Verona: 9 positive players and 3 staff members
AC MILAN: TOMORI NEGATIVE
AC Milan announces that Fikayo Tomori tested negative for Covid-19. The player has recovered and will train with his teammates today.