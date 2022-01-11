the situation of the teams around Europe

Boom in infections and positivity after the resumption of preparation. Cases are on the rise abroad as well

There A league and the various foreign championships have broken out again in total chaos due to the boom in Covid infections detected by the swabs carried out at the resumption of preparation after the Christmas break: cases of positivity have emerged in practically all the teams. And even abroad, the situation is complicated. Updates in real time.

THE SITUATION TEAM BY TEAM

Atalanta: Three members of the team group whose identity has not been revealed

Bologna: 5 positives: Molla, Hickey, Medel, Vignato, Santander + 3 Primavera aggregates, Sansone and Soumaoro in quarantine

Cagliari: Nandez and Goldaniga

Empoli: no positive

Fiorentina: 2 positive players and three members close to the first team

Genoa: the coach Shevchenko, Serpe and another player

Inter: Cordaz

Juventus: vice president Nedved, Agnelli, Ramsey

Milan: Tatarusanu and three members of the team group

Naples: Lozano, Koulibaly (in the Africa Cup of Nations), Boffelli, Malcuit, Mario Rui, Zielinski, Meret, three staff members and a warehouse worker

Rome: A player whose identity has not been declared and Fuzato

Salerno: positive 8 players and two staff members

Sampdoria: no positive

Sassuolo: positive 3 players from the first team, one is Peluso, and a staff member

Spice: no positive

Turin: 4 positives in the team group, three players (one of whom is Ansaldi) plus a staff member

Udinese: 9 footballers and 4 staff members

Venice: a positive

Verona: 9 positive players and 3 staff members

AC MILAN: TOMORI NEGATIVE

AC Milan announces that Fikayo Tomori tested negative for Covid-19. The player has recovered and will train with his teammates today.