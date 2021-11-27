the situation worsens? – Free Daily





Official, Friuli Venezia Giulia is the first region to return to the yellow zone from Monday. Infections and consequently the weekly average rise and the risk returns for others as well regions of having to change color in the coming weeks. This was revealed by the report of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) which also highlights how the national Rt index is stable at 1.23. We remind you that moving from the white zone, as all regions are now, to the yellow one must reach more than 50 weekly infections per 100 thousand inhabitants and if the occupancy level of hospital places exceeds 15% of those available and in intensive care by 10%.

The regions in the viewfinder – for now pardoned – and that worry the most are the Marche, which have already exceeded two parameters: 150 cases and 11% intensive care. The numbers of the Liguria: 156.3 cases and in both health departments, while employment is above 7%. There Lombardy has two thresholds exceeded, but intensive care is still under control. The Lazio better in the medical area, but for the most severe cases it exceeds the established threshold and is 7.5%. Valle d’Aosta is not in good shape either, which has reached the record of new cases: 265.5. Veneto, on the other hand, in weekly monitoring has an incidence of 226.1 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

Meanwhile, today, Friday 27 November, as mentioned in the introduction, the ordinance in force since Monday was signed which establishes that Friuli Venezia Giulia is in the yellow zone (intensive care at 16 percent, 19.5% occupancy of places in the medical area and incidence of 346.4 new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants) while the province of Bolzano remains a white zone in extremis, increasing the number of ICU beds and thus lowering the occupancy rate.