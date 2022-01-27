the situations of Dybala and De Ligt

There Juventus has now in hand Dusan Vlahovica footballer who will surely make a difference in the next hierarchies of A league. If from this point of view the bianconeri smile, on the home front there are the “discontent” of Paulo Dybala And Matthijs de Ligt. The first has not yet found the agreement for the renewal and filters a lot of pessimism on the success of the negotiations, while the second seems destined for farewell at the end of the season.

Paulo Dybala, Inter from Italy is awaiting developments

Despite the very recent arrivals of Gosens And Caicedo and the alleged agreement with Bremer for June, Beppe Marotta continues to closely monitor the situation related to Paulo Dybala. Juve offered him a three-year deal at seven million a season or a little more, decidedly lower than the first proposal of eight million plus two bonuses on which the agreement was found.

With the arrival of Vlahovic, Dybala moreover, he risks not being the team’s beacon anymore. The Corriere dello Sport reports of the next meeting in mid-February between the prosecutor of the Joya Jorge Antun and the Juventus management, in what will probably be the last attempt to meet each other.

The Nerazzurri seem willing to make an economic effort to offer a deal worth 7.5 million euros per season for five years. Not much more, but still a better deal than the one proposed by the Juventus.

Paulo Dybala, from abroad they are serious: City and Liverpool in the background

There Gazzetta dello Sport instead it reports the interest of the Manchester City from Pep Guardiola, who is monitoring the situation and would be ready to offer Paulo Dybala a double-digit contract to bring him to England. The technician of the Citizen he holds Joya in high regard and considers him suitable to increase the technical attack rate of his team. The idea is a five-year contract with a salary of 10 million euros per season. A move that would knock out both Juventus (seven million + bonus with contract until 2025) and Inter at the same time.

Always from Premier League, also the Liverpool some German Jurgen Klopp he is interested in the Argentine number 10, and would put on a chord very similar to that of the Sky Blues. In short, Dybala will be spoiled for choice, but it seems that his first option remains, to the detriment of everything, always Juventus.

Intrigue De Ligt, could start in June: Juve in that case on Koulibaly

This is the indiscretion launched by Journal. In December Mino Raiola had prepared the ground for the summer farewell of the young Dutch defender, who arrived in Juventus for 85 million euros and who would leave under the same conditions. In this case, the bianconeri would turn decisively on Kalidou Koulibaly, strong defender of the Naples.

In the past very close to PSG And Manchester CityKoulibaly is over 30 and may want to open a new winning cycle and take on the last major contract of his career.

Transfer market, today’s negotiations and exchanges live LIVE

OMNISPORT