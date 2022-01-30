The six best cryptocurrencies of 2022! And it’s not Bitcoins!

Nowadays, when 1 Bitcoin alone worth nearly $ 40,000, it seems difficult for small investors to dive into the crypto world.

The so high price of the BTC per unit now makes them one store of value like gold and other precious metals, which makes them a good long-term investment, at least according to the Bitcoin Bulls, but it now dispels the myth that by betting a few coins on them, it is possible to obtain in a short time a profit really noteworthy.

Yet, if the Bitcoins their own for the most part market capitalization Compared to other cryptocurrencies, even though they can be bought in fractions, they keep small investors and especially beginners away, the crypto world is infinite and teeming with “Occasions”.

In particular, very often when looking at one digital currency to buy we must also look at the project that it contains from the point of view of sustainability and technological innovation. It is no coincidence that leading cryptanalysts agree in believing one of the best investments 2022 Lucky Block, coin that will be released shortly, but sold in a limited number in advance, and which has the particularity of being part of a unique project: the creation of world’s first crypto-lottery.

So, putting Bitcoin aside for a moment, on which the narrative is so great, let’s see which cryptocurrencies to keep under control in the 2022 because they promise impending price explosions. In detail we will deal with: Iota, Lucky Block, DogeCoin, Algorand, Ethereum and Tether.

Iota, the cryptocurrency without “mining” ready to compete with Bitcoin and Ethereum

A digital currency that is not very well known but on which there are high hopes for the near future is “Iota”. It is a fairly recent currency as in birth and that it is not extracted, as the tokens were distributed after the launch.

The potential of this particular cryptocurrency they are in the technology it hides.

Without going into too much technical details that are incomprehensible to those who are now approaching the crypto world, it is a unique cryptocurrency because it represents an alternative to blockchain. This new technology manages to completely eliminate the concept of “miners” and “mining”, that is cryptocurrency mining, and as such it has a revolutionary scope that makes it an excellent 2022 crypto investment.

The best cryptocurrency 2022: Lucky Block. Thus was born the first crypto-lottery!

We have already mentioned here a Lucky Block, in this case it is a coin defined by many analysts and experts in the crypto world as the best investment in 2022.

Two strong points, first of all the digital token was born in the context of the creation of the first crypto-lottery to the world, made up of extractions that reward the owners of the associated currency.

Secondly, Lucky Block, which works on the Binance blockchain, had a marketing unique and well targeted, because 8 million tokens were sold in presale, before the official launch, at a discounted price of 20-25%.

The price per unit is very low as this is a new launch, all characteristics that show how these tokens have some potential to be a good opportunity for small investors.

The whole truth about Dogecoins. Am I really the cryptocurrency of the year?

If cryptocurrencies like Iota and Lucky Block they are destined to be a good 2022 investment, because both are backed by a unique project that makes them technological revolutions, the crypto world is strange and these advantages are not always a guarantee that the price of a coin will explode.

We come in fact to Dogecoin because they provide us with a wonderful example of the volatility of digital currency markets and also how they are affected by external factors.

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, has an ambiguous attitude towards cryptocurrencies, in particular, while American billionaires are throwing themselves into Bitcoin investments as much as they can, he declares on Twitter that the best digital currency in the world are Dogecoins. Affirmation followed by the choice of Tesla to accept payments in Doge on the store.

Now, there are two factors to consider: the first concerns Elon Musk, who often, knowing his power, enjoys voluntarily influencing the markets with provocative statements. Secondly, unlike Lucky Block and Iota, Dogecoins aren’t anything out of the ordinary from a technology standpoint, but they’re pretty much a bad copy of Bitcoin. In addition to the fact that the coin was born just for fun.

Yet, despite all this, when Musk, for fun or for reality, expressed his sympathy for the Dogecoins, the price of the ride exploded. So, a question arises at this point: how to behave in front of a similar cryptocurrency?

We must say that in the long run Dogecoins are nothing revolutionary in the crypto world, rather their price now seems to be influenced, if not dependent, by Tesla and Musk, this does not mean that, also given the low price of the coin which exceeds little $ 0.10 per unit, you cannot bet a few pennies, but to be considered short-term investments.

What is Algorand! Another rising star of cryptocurrencies 2022

Another rising star in the crypto landscape is considered Algorand, project that was born with the aim of combining consolidated properties of digital currencies, such as transactions without a central authority, but with greater speed and less power necessary.

For now Algorand is there 34th digital currency, taking into account market capitalization, with huge growth potential as a unit price for 2022.

On the technical specifications of Algorand we recommend watching the YouTube video by The Crypto Gateway, below proposed by us:

What is the difference between Ethereum and Bitcoin?

An article that has as its main subject the altcoin, that is, alternative cryptocurrencies to Bitcoin, cannot fail to dedicate space to Ethereum. This is Bitcoin’s direct rival and the second largest digital currency in the world in terms of market capitalization.

Yet, precisely because of its fame and notoriety, one thing that many are asking is: what is the difference between Bitcoin and Ethereum?

BTC and Ethereum are similar in many respects, as they are both tokens decentralized, that is, not issued by a central bank, and which run on a reference Blockchain. At the same time their diversity resides in the Network. A substantial difference also concerns that while Bitcoins use a protocol Proof of Work Ethereum is making the transition to the Proof to Stake, which executes transactions faster, especially with savings in terms of energy, precisely this aspect makes Ethereum an excellent investment.

Another rival of Bitcoins. What is Tether and what does “stablecoin” mean?

We close with Tether which is something very different than the other cryptocurrencies listed so far, because we are talking about one stablecoin, or a digital currency whose unit price is linked to the inflation of a fiat currency, in this case of US dollar.

A stablecoin typically, including Tether, represents a precisely stable investment, as opposed to Dogecoin, which, however, as such, by those who love classic cryptocurrencies, is regarded with suspicion, because the risk margin is lower, but also the short-term earning potential is lower.