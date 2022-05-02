The six best psychological thrillers to watch on HBO Max

Venturing to see a thriller is a path that takes us on a roller coaster of emotions and if we add psychological aspects to this, the combo becomes an interesting proposal. Like a kind of puzzle, these movies challenge us to put all the clues together to get to the final game. The twists in the plots, the surprises, characters that change their course in the middle of the story, are some of the elements that are mixed in each of these proposals.

If this genre is part of your choices, we suggest six films that you cannot miss and that are available on HBOMax.

Echoes of a crime

“Echoes of a crime”, a disturbing suspense thriller starring Argentine actor Diego Peretti, who plays a best-selling writer and receives an unexpected visitor during a vacation in a cabin in the woods. (HBOMax)

After passing through theaters, this story arrives on the platform. Echoes of a crime It is a disturbing suspense thriller starring the Argentine actor Diego Peretti (The robbery of the century, The simulators), who plays the best-selling thriller writer named Julián Lemar. One day this man decides to take a vacation with his wife, played by juliet cardinali (Maradona: blessed dream), in a cabin located in a forest. But as soon as they settle down, during a stormy night in which the power goes out, a strange woman arrives who asks them for help in a desperate way: she affirms that her husband killed her son and that she will be the new victim of she. Julián will have to distinguish, as in his novels, the truth from the fiction of the story of this woman who will become a constant threat.

kimi

“Kimi”: Zoë Kravitz as Angela Childs, an employee at a technology company who inadvertently discovers evidence of a crime. (HBOMax)

Steven Soderbergh (The big scam, not a false step), directs this thriller. the protagonist is Zoe Kravitz (The Batman, Big Little Lies), which brings to life Angela Childs, an employee at a technology company who inadvertently discovers evidence of a crime. Far from moving away from these clues, the young woman tries to fight against the bureaucracy of the place and her own agoraphobia (aggravated by the effects of the confinement that the pandemic implied), while she will find a way to report the event that occurred in the company. A quest for justice that will take your breath away in every scene. The cast is completed Rita Wilson (my big greek wedding), Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin) Y Erika Christensen (cheaper by the dozen), among others.

accused

“Acusada”: actress and singer Lali Espósito plays Dolores, a girl accused of her friend’s crime. Is she really to blame? (HBOMax)

Argentine singer and actress Mariana “Lali” Esposito (sky red) is the protagonist of this film. Directed by Gonzalo Tobal (Hunting season), the young woman plays Dolores Dreier, a student who is accused of the murder of her best friend. With great media exposure, the case escalates to unexpected places. Is she really to blame or is she just a victim of a smear campaign? As the trial progresses, doubts arise and Dolores’s sometimes suspicious attitudes make the viewer doubt everything she sees. accompany Esposito, Leonardo Sbaraglia (wild tales), Ines Estevez (Little Victory), Daniel Fanego (The Angel) Y Gerard Roman (the fringe).

Blindly (Sightless)

“Blindfolded”: Madelaine Petsch is Ellen, a young woman who completely loses her sight after being attacked by an assailant who cannot be identified. Her nightmare is just beginning. (HBOMax)



This thriller stars one of the stars of the series Riverdale, Madelaine Petsch, who plays Ellen, a young woman who completely loses her sight after being attacked by an unidentified assailant. The girl, after this event, lives isolated and confined, not daring to leave her apartment for fear that her aggressor will reappear in her life. The cast is completed Lee Jones (The Bastard Executioner), deniz akdeniz(The Flight Attendant), Matthew Yang King (The Kreutzer Sonata) Y alexander koch (shine forever).

Reminiscence (reminiscence)

“Reminiscence”: Hugh Jackman puts himself in the shoes of an investigator who investigates the minds of his clients. His life will change when a mysterious woman appears in his office. (HBOMax)

This film directed by Lisa Joy (Westworld), tells the story of Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman, the great showman), a private investigator who is dedicated to exploring the mind to recover lost memories. His life will turn upside down when Mae appears in his life (rebecca ferguson, dunes), his new client, who initially approaches him to help her find an object, but quickly becomes a dangerous obsession. Mae’s disappearance will lead Nick to unravel a web of conspiracy around this mysterious woman.

Little secrets (The Little Things)

“Little Secrets”: A large cast of Hollywood stars join this thriller in which nothing is what it seems. (HBOMax)

Denzel Washington (The tragedy of Macbeth), rami maleck (Bohemian Rhapsody) Y Jared Leto (the gucci house) are the stars of this film. It is a police thriller in which a police officer returns to the city of Los Angeles to collaborate with a detective in the search for a serial killer. A plot full of mysteries, entanglements and tense situations that will leave you breathless until the end. It is led by John Lee Hancock (final ambush).

