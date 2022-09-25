The six easy exercises that burn more fat after 50
You don’t even remember the happiness of summer. The only thing that has stayed with you are those
kilos of more that you accumulated without realizing it. If you are also over 50, you know that it costs much less to gain love handles than to get rid of them. But do not despair, because to lose weight, there are
very effective exercises to burn calories that do not require equipment and you can do quietly at home. These are the ones that burn the most fat, especially if you are about to start premenopausal and your metabolism is not working at full capacity.
burpees
to make them
correctly you must stand up, with your legs apart, and lower your body making a kind of
squat until you put your hands on the ground. Next,
stretch jump your legs back and let the
tips of the feet support you.
Bend your elbows and bring your body as close to the ground as possible, as if you were doing a
flexion. Then she stretches out her arms and with another jump bends her knees so they touch the floor.
chest. To finish, get up from the ground giving a
jump and start over again.
Professionals recommend doing
between 10 and 12 burpees followed in sets of one minute. Thanks to these exercises you can lose
400 calories per session, increase your strength, your muscular endurance and your lung and cardiovascular capacity. Tired? a lot, but has
results amazing.
squat jumps
get high
standing, with feet apart and knees slightly bent. Next, drive your hips back, bend your knees, and lower until your hips are level with your knees or slightly lower, as if doing a
squat normal. To get up, reach your arms above your head and sit up straight.
jump.
Experts recommend performing sets of one minute of
between 15 and 20 repetitions. They are a very effective exercise to strengthen the
abdomen and all the
lower body, particularly the legs, calves and buttocks. And they can get lost
300 calories per class.
Mountain Climbers
To do it correctly, get into a standing position.
iron with elbows outstretched. Then bring your knees to the
chest by way of
interleaved. You can do it with your knees open, to work on the sides of the
abdomenor closed, to work the
center.
This floor exercise is performed by
climbers to strengthen the shoulders, chest, abdomen and legs. It is one of the best exercises to refine the
waist and harden the
gut and you can do them anywhere since you do not need any type of
equipement.
The expert recommends
between 70 and 80 repetitions in sets of one minute. In addition to working at a cardiovascular level, it greatly strengthens the abdomen and tones the legs. In addition, they can be lost
400 calories per session.
jump rope
This exercise is one of the most effective for
slim down and, among its benefits, in addition to improving the cardiovascular system, coordination and agility, it helps to
tone up arms and legs. Also, you can burn up to
14 calories per minutedepending on the intensity of training.
jumping jacks
To do it correctly you must place yourself in an initial position
upright, with the feet together and the arms along the body. The
jumping jack consist of jumping while you open your legs and give a
slap overhead, then return to the starting position.
This exercise is ideal for working the
buttocks, legs, arms and abdomen at the same time and with it they can burn up to
10 calories per minute, depending on the intensity of the session. A very easy exercise to perform and that you can do at home without any kind of
supervision.
push-ups
To do them correctly you must start
lying down on the floor face down with arms bent. The palms of the hands should be next to the
chest and supported on the ground, and the elbows should look back. Lift your body up until your arms are fully
stretched out. Then lower your body again until your chest touches the
I usually.
This exercise works, above all, the
triceps and the muscles of
chest and you can burn up
125 calories in a 15-minute session.