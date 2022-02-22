The six finalists of the VIII Prize for Journalism in Personalized Medicine

The jury of the 8th edition of the Roche Institute Foundation Journalism Award for Personalized Precision Medicine has announced its six finalists, whose winners will be announced at an event to be held on Wednesday, April 6.

In the category of print and digital media, the finalists who will compete for the first prize and second prize are José Ramón Zárate and Sonia Moreno, for their work ‘Vaccines resist first assault against variants‘, published in Medical Journal; Nuño Domínguez, for his interview with Eric Green, entitled ‘We comprise less than 5% of our genome‘, published in The country; and Laura Chaparro, for her work ‘State-of-the-art senses‘, published in the magazine Very interesting.

For its part, in the category of audiovisual media, the selected finalists are Paloma Vidal and Quim Cuixart, for their work ‘precision psychiatry‘, broadcast on the program ‘For All The 2‘, from RTVE; Mar Abad and Ricardo Cubedo, for their podcast ‘Vaccines‘, published in ‘The Extraordinary‘ and other podcast platforms; and Legal RTVEFor his job ‘cornering the cancer‘, broadcast on the program ‘The Brain Hunter‘, from RTVEIn collaboration with TV minifilms.

“In this eighth edition, all records have been broken so far, with a total of 236 applications received (193 from print and digital media and 43 from audiovisual media), representing an increase of 26 percent compared to the previous edition, and consolidating, thus, the upward trend that this award has experienced in recent years”, stand out from the Roche Institute Foundation.