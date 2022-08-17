The six most entertaining books to read without complexes this summer

With rising temperatures our priorities have changed. On vacation, many of us choose to disconnect from our mobile phones and even leave them at home, away from the sun, which makes using them most uncomfortable. And what was not so important before, now becomes essential: sunscreen to take care of our skin, a swimsuit to enjoy the beach and some entertainment that does not require a plug, such as a book.

There is nothing better than a good story to accompany you on your vacation and

keep you wanting more every time you finish a chapter. Who will be the killer? Will the protagonists end up together? Why would his wife act that way?… Many questions run through your head if the book has you hooked. Therefore, we recommend our favorites for this summer and they are for all tastes!

What does it matter if I love you, Carla de La Lá



This story recounts the adventures of Lulú, a young Mexican woman, and from Spain, an upper-class woman from Madrid who coincide one day crying in El Retiro. So different from each other, they complement each other perfectly and together they overcome life’s obstacles, always accompanied by Lulú’s mother (or her ghost), Venezia.

What if we try it…? Megan Maxwell



This erotic novel combines spice and eroticism with love and romance. Verónica is a modern, independent and hard-working woman who is not looking for anything serious with men. In the desire to have fun and enjoy herself, she sets three rules that she must follow with her date so that everything goes well, but everything changes when Naím Acosta arrives, who does not comply with any of the three rules and is irresistible.

Violeta, Isabel Allende



The protagonist of this novel was born in 1920 in the midst of the Spanish Flu pandemic and her life spans until 2020, with the outbreak of Covid. Violeta lives numerous historical events that mark a life full of ups and downs, love, passion, changes and misfortunes.

The death told by a sapiens to a Neanderthal, Juan José Millás and Juan Luis Arsuaga



A paleoanthropologist and a writer manage to create a fluid dialogue on topics such as old age, eternity, illness, death, but also on survival and the possibility of eternal life. The book mixes anthropology with humor, history and even sociology. It is a perfect work for those who like to learn while reading.

The Black Book of Hours, Eva García Sáenz



The long-awaited return of this Basque author, winner of the 2020 Planeta Prize for the novel “Aquitania”, has brought about the creation of this police thriller. Former inspector Unai López de Ayala alias “Kraken” receives a call where an anonymous character threatens to kill his mother (who has been dead for 20 years) if he does not find “The Black Book of Hours”. How is it possible to kill someone already dead?

Mrs. March, Virginia Feito



The success of this book in the US has led to it being adapted to the cinema with Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) as the protagonist. And it is not for less, because this book is a psychological thriller that has the reader dazzled and horrified at the same time. With Mrs. March as the protagonist, wife of the novelist George March, the story recounts a series of events that arouse contradictory feelings in the reader.

