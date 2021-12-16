The six thirsty giraffes shaking the world

The first to curl up is the long neck. It rocks, as if it no longer has a hook, then begins to fold in on itself. And the exhaustion comes to the thin legs: they fold in half, as if broken in two and everything else kneels on top of them. Only then does the whole body collapse to the ground, in the midst of the mud that does not quench thirst. Giraffes in Kenya’s Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy have died from the heat in search of water. Six are those lying on the ground in the images coming from over there on The Guardian, but the specimens at risk would be over four thousand. The fault of the drought that has hit the country for months: since last September, the rains have decreased by thirty percent, with what follows for the water reserves, the fields and the wild animals. Exhausted, skinny and dehydrated. They crash to the ground one after the other, moved away from the area of ​​the rivers where the farmers are now settling down to irrigate their crops. So much so that the risk, if the drought continues, is that a conflict between man and nature will be triggered to dispose of water.

An open-air cemetery, with carcasses abandoned on the cracks of dry earth. The frayed skin that barely covers the skeleton and those heads piled close and exhausted. You can see from the grimace that remained on them that they died of starvation. And it is even more atrocious. Dust and heat and the life that leaves them slowly. After a wandering without strength and aimlessly.