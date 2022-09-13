The six trends of autumn 2022 that you already wore in the 90s

It’s not that everything is invented in fashion, it’s that nothing is more interesting than revive past trends, adapt them to the present and thus become fashionable again in a completely different way (or perhaps not so much). If you have done any research on fall trends you will have noticed that there is a decade that, suddenly, begins to be very present in the new collections.

The return of the mythical leather jacket or the reinterpretation of the red corduroy jacket, among many others, will have given you clues about it and yes, some of this fall’s trends you already wore in the 90s And now they are back to stay.









Some of them already began to stand out last season, but it was more a contact with the environment. 90s-inspired trends have always been highly questionedthat is why the firms could not bet 100% on them without being certain that they were going to sweep again.

Now, a little more polished and sophisticated, the trends that already triumphed in the 90s return 30 years later to once again become the symbol of an entire generation. Leather jackets in XXL format, tank tops, long skirts… Get ready to search your closet for your 90’s looks, this fall will not wear anything else.

The long denim skirt

In your favorite series and movies of the 90s, the coolest character always wore a long denim skirt, something that made him a character with even more rollazo. Well, this fall 2022 you will have the opportunity to feel like her because those skirts are super on trend again. If you still keep any of it in the closet, it’s time to get it out of it again.

>> Pink and midi, this is the definitive denim skirt for a 90s fall look

The most legendary leather jacket of the 90s

in the 90s the biker jacket or leather jacket soaked up the grunge aesthetic. In an oversize format and with flaps, it seems to us a totally appropriate choice to recover the nineties aesthetic with resounding success. Getting a biker like the one worn by Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Moss and company in the 90s is a perfect opportunity to be able to give your outfits that super retro touch that is going to be so popular this fall 2022.

>> The mythical leather jacket of the 90s and that is now an autumn trend

The tank top, the nineties trend that takes over your wardrobe

Prada relaunched it in its fall-winter 2022/2023 collection and, although it is a well-known garment, it has become the end-of-summer revolution. As Carmenon herself has already advanced (this fall she does not stop anticipating trends), the tank top has slipped into our soupso don’t think twice and include it in your list of top clothes (wink, wink), for autumn.

The tailored suit for all looks

During the 1990s, women’s suits (what we now call a two-piece) were one of the star outfits of the celebrities top of the decade. Now, the tailored suit slips fully into countless looks, being a ten style for a wedding and a cool look to go to the office. If you opt for a suit in camel and in XXL format, you will have recovered the nineties spirit this autumn 2022 while you get an essential basic in your wardrobe.

>> The tailored suit is all you need for your office looks

The return of the cropped format

The crop top are one of the must you should have in your closet if you want face fall 2022 with a nineties style. In the 90s they became fashionable in their most mini format, sometimes taking the exact shape of a bra. This fall, combine your crop top favorite with a special jacket in vibrant colors and high-waisted pants for a outfits elegant and of the most retro. Remember that if you are not into tops, you can always bet on this cut in a jacket version.

>> The most versatile and beautiful spring jackets

The lingerie, the classic nineties that never goes out of style

It is not one of the basics that should necessarily be in your wardrobe, but you have no idea how many looks a lingerie dress (also known as slip dress). make yourself with a lingerie dress typical of the Kate Moss of the 90s (if you haven’t already) and make sure you have the fall look you deserve so much. Take risks with satins, glitter and sparkles and become the center of attention at the party.