The Sixers qualified, Drake swings a smashing prono to Joel Embiid!

Joel Embiid and Drake searched for each other throughout the series between the Sixers and Toronto, and it was the Cameroonian who ultimately emerged victorious. However, the rapper had not said his last word after Game 6, and dropped him a terrifying prediction for the rest of the playoffs!

Philadelphia will have been damn scared, on this first round of post-season. Everything had however started perfectly for the men of Doc Rivers, winners of the first three meetings. Except that the Raptors showed heart, in order to avoid a very humiliating sweep and even managed to win games 4 and 5. The pressure was therefore starting to mount in Pennsylvania, and an upset would have been a huge disaster for the franchise. .

Fortunately for her, Game 6 finally resulted in a blow-out, with the Sixers winning 132-97 in Ontario. The Dinos did not have the slightest chance, crushed in particular by a duo James Harden – Joel Embiid finally in unison. The former finally woke up with 22 points, 6 rebounds and 15 assists, while The Process delivered a boss game with 33 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks to close the series. Only downside for the pivot, he couldn’t keep his promise to Drake.

Drake announces Sixers 4-0 loss to Miami

He and the Canadian rapper were indeed looking for trouble from the start of the first round, and the ambassador of the Toronto franchise absolutely wanted to have the last word, despite the defeat of his family. Philly will have to face the Heat in the second round of the playoffs, a much tougher opponent on paper than the Raptors. However, the lyricist is convinced of this: Embiid & co. go beyond a broomstick that will hurt them a lot!

Read also

The Lakers very close to a rookie, valid Shaq!

You’re going to get swept away by Miami.

We don’t know if the South Beach players will be that difficult to play for the Cameroonian and his teammates, but going to the conference finals will certainly not be easy against them. Embiid however showed it on this series (more than 26 points and 11 rebounds on average), he is in good enough shape to take up the challenge. Candidate for the MVP, he should also give cold sweats to the squad of Erik Spoelstra himself:

Joel Embiid powers the @sixers to the East Semis! 33 dots

10 boards

3 blocks#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/6QkWkp6Qiy — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

Drake inevitably has it a little bad following the elimination of the Raptors, and will obviously support the Heat in the second round so that the Canadians are avenged. Count on Joel Embiid to want to meet the physical challenge!