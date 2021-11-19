the Sixth Major Crypto one step away from the Precipice

The bearish correction phases are part of the physiology of all financial markets, but investor patience is extremely fragile in the cryptospace. While major assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana have recorded sharp drops in the last week, for Cardano (ADA) the black days have been repeating regularly since the beginning of September.

Close to a point of no return

Most altcoins enjoyed a profitable period in October, while Cardano barely managed to recover above $ 2.30 over the same period before plunging back below $ 1.85. In the opinion of several analysts, Cardano is now dangerously approaching a point of no return. Anything other than a quick turnaround could pose major problems for what is currently the sixth most capitalized digital asset globally.

To understand the importance of the scenario unfolding around ADA, we need to analyze the structure of its two previous bullish rallies. The first, the one that led Cardano to hit $ 2.47, started on September 24, 2020 and lasted until May 15 of the following year, before corrections brought the prices back to $ 0.99. The second rally started on July 20 from the relative lows of $ 1.02, reaching the all-time high of $ 3.01 just a few weeks later (on September 3). From then on, ADA was no longer able to get on the train of the rise even in phases of strong “collective” price increase of cryptocurrencies, which in particular in October had almost all entered the Bitcoin bullish trail.

Because today’s levels are technically viable

From a purely technical point of view, the only noticeable commonality between these two rallies is the fact that they both started after heavy market corrections, which had gone so far as to erode 61.8% of the previously recorded gains. According to the opinion of Biraaj T, cryptocurrency expert at AmbCrypto, the Fibonacci level placed on the 61.8% retracement of a bullish impulse is “the point where the greatest odds of running out of a fix are concentrated and consequent start of a recovery “. In other words, during the corrections taking place in a bullish environment, the 61.8% Fibonacci level is considered the limit within which the exhaustion of the bearish propulsion in favor of an upward reversal is to be expected. The interesting news is that this limit, located on the Cardano chart at $ 1.81, was reached during the session today 18 November.

Keep reading

Do the fundamentals support a recovery hypothesis?

Data released by Intotheblock indicates that most investors in ADA are at a loss if prices fluctuate in the area between $ 1.58 and $ 2.14. As of today, it appears that almost 1.72 million active addresses are performing in profit, while approximately 1.55 million addresses are at a loss. Statistics also reveal that the largest concentration of trading volumes on Cardano has developed with prices ranging between $ 1.30 and $ 1.57. Biraaj T considers that December 2021 should turn out to be a bullish month for crypto and, consequently, argues that “Investors should watch Cardano’s $ 1.81 level closely over the next few days. It could be the last chance for the altcoin to avoid a bearish break of the trend ”.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar. You can also follow our Facebook page to stay up to date on the latest economic news and technical analysis.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: