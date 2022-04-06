Entertainment

The Sixth Sense Kid’s Tribute to Bruce Willis

A few days ago, the world of entertainment was revolutionized with sad news: due to a neurological pathology known as aphasia, the movie star Bruce Willis withdraws from acting.

Friends, colleagues and followers regretted the news and expressed it with messages of support for the actor through social networks. But one of the ones that most moved the public was the message published by Haley Joel Osmentthe boy who shared the cast of “Sixth Sense” with Willis, and today is 33 years old.

