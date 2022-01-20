The (sixth) sense of NFTs for Art

An identity card. This is the meaning, in a nutshell, of NFT, acronym of Non Fungible Token. A way to make any digital artwork unique and unrepeatable. In short, a jpeg, mov or mp4 file is linked to a cryptocurrency code and is saved on the Blockchain through a smart contract that certifies its uniqueness.

“Global NFT Exhibition – Where Tradition Meets the Future”, at Palazzo Merulana in Rome, put together an exhibition with 67 artists from all over the world and a workshop and tried to clarify, with the aim of bringing people closer to this new way of relating to digital art; that is all those artistic forms that involve the digitization of a material, physical work or the creation of the same for the digital world.

In the metaverse on display works from the Global Art Exhibition

The works exhibited in Rome will be exhibited in a museum in the Metaverse, curated by the Global Art Exhibition. Metaverse which is a kind of reality within reality, but virtual, in some way; the etymology helps us to explain its meaning: “meta”, that is, inside and “towards”, nothing more than the abbreviation for universe.

What to do to have an NFT

Going by order, if you want to invest in this kind of work, you need to sign up for one of the platforms dedicated, open a wallet, a wallet, then change currency to cryptocurrency. For example, you can buy Ethereum and buy a NFT, which will make us the owners of a certain work, not replicable.

The collector becomes the owner of the NFT, but not of the copyright, which remains the prerogative of the artist, allowing the latter, whenever the work changes hands – to continue earning on the rights.

NFT, the phenomenon that exploded during the lockdown

A phenomenon, that of NFTs, exploded during the lockdown, explains Stefano Favaretto – artist and co-founder together with Escargot of the Global Art Exhibition on the Clubhouse platform. “Thanks to this club we give visibility to artists who are looking for a new face and a new identity in the art world, creating ideas and connections”, underlines Favaretto. “We have already managed to bring more than 50 of them into the physical world at the Start Art Gallery | K11 MUSEA of Hong Kong. Now let’s continue this journey in Italy in order to be able to make the Italian NFT community grow ”. NFT good for something else too. Thanks to them, no one can counterfeit, falsify, copy – for example – a green pass.