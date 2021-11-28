the size of the displays are confirmed

Samsung is preparing to present his series Galaxy S22 during the first quarter of next year. The new devices will bring significant changes in terms of design, specifications and functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22: they will be like this, there is no doubt

For example, the S22 Ultra will be one of the most important flagships ever for the Korean brand, since it will permanently replace the Galaxy Note series. The device will feature a slot for the S Pen which will make it the “Note” we all wanted. The other two terminals of the family will also receive a notable update, but each will have a specific purpose and a well-defined target.

The leaks have intensified in recent weeks and we can say that we already know a lot about what we can expect from these smartphones. As for the design department, we have already seen these devices through a series of renderings that have emerged on the net. Today, a number of screen protectors have leaked onto the web providing us with a first look at the panels of the gadgets in question.

The holes for the selfiecam seem smaller than what we see on mid-range phones. The leak also confirms that the S22 and S22 + will be equipped with flat displays, just like their predecessors. Both models will closely follow the overall design language of the S21 line-up.

It’s worth mentioning that this isn’t actually the first time the alleged screen protectors for the S22 and S22 + have been leaked. We report that the 2022 range will be a little wider and less “lean and tall” than the current 2021 flagship series. According to other sources, the standard S22 will present an OLED display 6.06 inches with Full HD + resolution. The S22 + will have the screen of 6.55 in compared to the 6.67-inch processor.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the one that will see the biggest changes. It will no longer be a normal S22, but will become the new “Note”. The device will feature flatter sides and an S Pen slot, features seen on the long-standing Notes. There will be a new “waterdrop” rear camera design with no protrusions or islands. There will be a curvature on the panel.

Anyway, we invite you to take this news with “a pinch of salt“.