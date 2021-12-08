the size of the installation is small – Nerd4.life

The single player campaign of Halo Infinite requires just 26.35GB of hard drive or SSD space. It is about size really reduced for theinstallation, especially compared to many other titles launched in recent years, despite the high graphics quality. The data comes directly from the game’s support, which has provided via Twitter what we can consider the final numbers before today’s launch.

For example we learn that by installing the single player campaign together with the multiplayer mode you will need 48.42 GB of space. If the multiplayer beta is already installed, it will receive an update of 3.97 GB, with an additional download for the campaign of approximately 25.86 GB, for a total of 29.83 GB.

According to David Ellis of 343 Industries, the development team has worked hard to keep the size of the films within certain limits, so as not to burden gamers’ SSDs. Let’s especially imagine those with the Xbox S Series, which starts with just 512GB of overall space.

In a subsequent tweet, Ellis explained that it is not just a big compression, but also a more accurate and dedicated technical work, without specifying which one (he defined it as a technical magic).

For the rest we remind you that Halo Infinite is available from today for PC, Xbox Series X and S and console of the Xbox One family. It is also launched immediately in the Xbox Game Pass, to the delight of subscribers.