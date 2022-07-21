The skid of Cristiano Ronaldo panics the English press, a Real Madrid player appeals to Kylian Mbappé

What’s next after this ad

Investigation of CR7

The Cristiano Ronaldo affair is making headlines this morning. As a reminder, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner dropped a fan’s phone after the loss to Everton. The Red Devils striker later apologized for his bad gesture on social media. This Monday, the Daily Star featured several photos of Cristiano Ronaldo’s act and a photo of the fan’s mum with a slightly bluish hand. She explained to the tabloid that her son is “completely shocked“. Merseyside Police announced on Sunday that an investigation had been opened into the incident. The Football Association is also investigating the facts, saying it “will seek submissions on the matter from both clubs and the player involved“.

Sprint for LaLiga

Real Madrid has “spear» the final end-of-season sprint as the title AS with a slender Modric on the front page. The newspaper reminds us that since the Clasico defeat, Real haven’t lost a game. They are 12 points ahead of FC Barcelona and Sevilla. The Spanish media also wondered about “the wink» from Vinicius Junior on Instagram to Mbappé. “crack crackwas the Brazilian’s comment on the photo of the French prodigy. A call to sign at Real for journalists from AS. The two players have been friends since meeting in 2019 at the Ballon d’Or ceremony. In addition, for the daily, the recent declarations of Kylian Mbappé after the victory against Clermont this weekend brings him closer to the white jersey. As a reminder, the Parisian striker admitted having regrets that his trio with Neymar and Messi only works now.

Concerns for AC Milan

In Italy, AC Milan is making headlines in the sports press. For the 32nd day of Serie A, AC Milan, leader of the classification, had the opportunity to consolidate its first place by winning on the lawn of Torino, eleventh at kick-off. For this important match, Stefano Pioli lined up the four Frenchmen, namely Giroud, Kalulu, Maignan and Théo Hernandez. But that was not enough to ignite the meeting. In a rather disappointing match, the two teams left with a sad 0-0. “Broken Milan” writing The Gazzetta Dello Sport showing “Interin red in this title. They are only 2 points ahead of the Nerazzurri. the Corriere Dello Sport goes even further this morning. “They are waiting for Juvecan we read on their first page. Bad start at the start of the season, Juve is only 6 points behind the leader Rossonero.