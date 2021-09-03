The skincare routine of Helen Mirren, a splendid 76-year-old on the red carpet of Venice 78

Photo credit: Barcroft Media – Getty Images

“Being invited at my age to become a spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris is fantastic. More: it’s a recognition that women over 50, more or less, care about looking their best. We love cosmetics, but we know that using a great moisturizer will never make you look 20. It just won’t happen. But it can help you look your best for your age. ” To speak, interviewed by the magazine The Cut, and the award-winning British actress Helen Mirren, who is 76 years old. Outspoken and self-deprecating Mirren, protagonist in these days on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival, said to keep the right to her skincare routine: “as a young man I systematically went to bed wearing make-up, then I understood the importance of cleansing”. Vain? “I like to heal, but I keep the tendency towards vanity at bay.” And again: “I don’t feel beautiful, other people are beautiful, see Amal Clooney. Ah, and I hate the definition of anti-aging, it is discriminatory and puts on unbearable psychological pressure”.

The skincare routine for over 70

There is a lot of talk about 40-year-olds and 50-year-olds, but how to take care of more mature facial skin, such as that of Helen Mirren’s peers, well beyond the menopause phase, struggling with other skin problems? As Dr. Carlo Borriello of Medical Beauty Spot, specialist in maxillofacial surgery and aesthetic medicine explains, “it is a question of choosing targeted and safe treatments. Among the protocols that give the most satisfaction to treat the delicate areas of the lower eyelid and neck, strongly subject to aging, we find the use of Fillmed’s NCTF complexes, whose formula instantly improves the quality of the skin on the face and décolleté. It is about compounds based on hyaluronic acid in different compositionsi, administered with a tiny hi-tech disposable needle, with three micro needles 0.6 mm long at the apex. What does this mean? In just one session, a homogeneous distribution of the product is obtained, with zero pain, with the result of a visibly fresh, toned, smooth skin, with less marked wrinkles and restored face shapes “.

Active cosmetics suitable for mature skin

At home, never neglect the beauty routine, relying on a few, but selected quality cosmetics. As the facialist Silvia Russo of Natural BioLifting Milano reminds us, “they are particularly useful for nourishing and providing long-lasting hydration face and neck products based on hyaluronic acid, beta-glucans, peptides, vegetable oils, vitamins, soy isoflavones and ginseng extract. If the skin is particularly marked and the complexion dull, you can stimulate even the deeper layers of the skin by applying serums or peels formulated with aha, bha and / or retinol acids. These active ingredients, in fact, are able to stimulate the fibroblasts, causing them to produce more collagen and elastin fibers. With immediate rejuvenating effect “.