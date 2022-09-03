The skirt that Jennifer Aniston made fashionable years ago and that is again a trend

More than 20 years ago, Jennifer Aniston made a long skirt fashionable that highlighted her slim figure and made her look taller. The garment immediately became a trend and caused a sensation at the time. Now the actress’s skirt is back in fashion and she has become a summer favorite for many girls who have adopted it as part of her daily outfit, because she is perfect for an afternoon stroll or date night. .

The skirt worn by the interpreter of ‘Rachel Green’ has a ‘hippie’ effect and gives an informal air, although combined with a jacket it works as a cocktail dress as well. It is long to the floor, with a medium or low waist, with openings with crinkled effects and loose chains as a belt. It is a sensual and elegant garment that reinvents itself by combining it with accessories, tops and blouses.

The success of this skirt, which became so popular in the 90s, is its versatility and comfort. That’s why it’s perfect for these summer days. Because it can be combined with a top, an elastic or chain belt and sandals, configuring an ideal look for an outing. In addition, the openings and their wrinkled effects, the folds and colors can please the most demanding tastes.

“The Friends actress always surprises us with her outfits in which she combines basic garments in neutral tones. And why does she surprise us? The garments considered basic or classic are timeless and so versatile that when it comes to dressing, they make it very easy to combine them with each other. There is always a lot of novelty in the way we can combine them and thus generate something new with a personal touch. Jennifer manages to show that”, said the stylist Nacho Herdt about the actress.

Throughout her career, Jennifer Aniston has been recognized not only for her talent, but also for her discipline and perseverance to maintain a slender and almost perfect figure, which she proudly wears at 53 years old. The actress has more than 40 million followers on Instagram from where she posts her exercise routines and shares recipes for her diet. The protagonist of ‘Marley and I’ seems to keep the secret of eternal youth, although we know that one of the keys to maintaining her physical appearance is the 15-15-15 method, which consists of combining 15 minutes of spinning, running and elliptical , as part of your daily physical training.

In addition to being a benchmark in film and fashion, Jennifer Aniston has had romances with actors like Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. Now the actress seems to have found love next to Jon Hamm, with whom she is an old friend, however they recently coincided in the production of ‘The Morning Show’, an Apple TV series that is nominated for an Emmy, and since there love was born. Everything seems to indicate that Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm, who could be the new Hollywood fashion couple, who have been seen on several dates, although so far neither of them has made any official statement.