The skirt that Jennifer Aniston used in “Friends” is back

Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Written in CELEBRITIES

The floor-length skirt you wore Jennifer Aniston when he played Rachel Green in the “Friends” series is becoming a trend this summer. For many years, the actress was followed by the way she dressed in the 90s, which many tried to be like her.

The skirt is long that reaches the floor, it is loose with a medium or low waist, It also has openings with wrinkled effects and loose chains as a belt. The skirt has a hippy effect.

Jennifer Aniston used the garment on several occasions for the character of Rachel Green (“Friends2”) combining it with a plain top, which revealed the navel, and sandals. On some occasion, the American actress used the lack in public events such as movie presentations.

Jennifer Aniston steals sighs at 53

Jennifer Aniston Throughout her career she has been flattered by the way she wears clothes like a bikini at 53, or jeans, which according to the comments of her followers has made many sigh.

The actress is one of the most beloved in Hollywood who has more than 40 million followers on Instagram.

