The sky above San Marco

Filming of the new TV series has begun in Chioggia produced by Lux Vide, whose title is still being defined, which are taking place in the most characteristic places of the lagoon town, from Riva Vena to the streets of the historic center, to the Sottomarina dam, transformed for the occasion into an open-air set until 21 December. Some scenes will also be shot between Venice and the Castle of San Salvatore in the Treviso area.



The territory will be aesthetically enhanced from the beauty of the historical views and economically by the use of Venetian workers and technical professionals, as well as the participation of numerous Chioggia extras, also recruited from professional circles, including fishermen and divers.

In fact, the Veneto Film Commission, with a view to promoting not only all the landscape specificities of the Region as an ideal set, but also of promote the employment of Veneto workers in the audiovisual world and create related activities economic attracting high-level productions and for a prolonged time of filming (in the case of Chioggia, 4 weeks), supported Lux ​​Vide with activities of location scouting.

“After the success of One step from heaven, which saw the Veneto Dolomites as protagonists – declares the director of the Veneto Film Commission, Jacopo Chessa – Lux Vide, one of the main Italian production companies, has chosen our region again for a mini-series with an international flavor. As Film Commission we immediately believed in the potential of this project, to which we gave all the necessary support. This new production of Lux Vide it also draws attention to a place of great tourist potential such as Chioggia“.

Luca Bernabei, producer of the series and CEO of Lux Vide, says: “We continue on our path of enhancement of the small and large treasures of the peninsula that sometimes we Italians do not know but that the world loves and envies us! “

The previous

It was thanks to the successful Rai 1 fiction produced by Lux Vide “One step from heaven” that many have been able to get to know and admire Lake Braies and Val Pusteria. Not to mention the numerous films that have had Venice as an exceptional scenography. Just to name just a few: “The Tourist” (2010); “007 Casino Royale” (2007); “Casanova” (2005), not to forget the famous film “Anonymous Venetian” (1970). And in Venice another film of the saga was being shot “Mission Impossible” when Tom Cruise and his crew got stuck in lockdown.

In Friuli Venezia Giulia we remember “Miracle in Illegio ” by the Friulian director Thomas Turolo, “Princess Sissi” set in the wonderful Miramare Castle in Trieste, “The Invisible Boy” by Gabriele Salvatores, the Rai fiction about the Great War “The border”, shot between Udine and Palmanova; and again, the detective stories “The red door”, “Rocco Schiavone”, “The silence of the water”.

Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia with over 4 thousand Venetian villas, and Alto Adige with landscapes and natural sceneries of undoubted charm, have always been among the favorites to find suggestive locations for film and television productions.

An important supply chain depends on the cinema sector for the territory of the Northeast, with thousands of businesses and workers who now more than ever need to restart.