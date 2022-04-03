The slap could affect the Smith family brand

New York.- From his beginnings as a goofy family-friendly rapper and sitcom star to his careful rise as a successful action hero, Will Smith has spent decades radiating kindness.

However, his friendly image was just a façade, he wrote in his memoirs, noting that a therapist nicknamed his amiable persona “Uncle Nice.”

Smith commented that he had invented this pleasant behavior as a way to deviate from his turbulent childhood. “As an adult, he became my armor and shield,” he wrote. “Uncle Nice paid everything he owed.”

Smith wrote that he had another, less public side: “The General,” a punisher who emerged when playfulness didn’t work. “When ‘El General’ shows up, people are shocked and confused,” he commented in “Will,” his 2021 biography of him.

“First comes the sweetness and then the bitterness.”

Both sides of Smith, who is 53, were on display on one of the world’s biggest stages when he unexpectedly slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Academy Awards telecast, complaining that Rock insulted his wife, to whom he has been married for 25 years, Jada Pinkett Smith, through a joke.

Immediately afterward, Smith won the Oscar for best actor and wept during his polarizing acceptance speech. Later, he attended the party offered by Vanity Fair and danced to “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It”, his hit from the last century, as if nothing had happened.

Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that honored him with an Oscar, condemning his actions and opening disciplinary proceedings against him.

Now that Smith may not be welcome at the Oscars and his public reputation tarnished, studios may be wary of casting him in lead roles in their biggest films.

The companies behind Smith’s upcoming projects declined to comment on whether they will alter their plans due to recent events. However, three agents, who have anonymously described private negotiations, said there have been signs that at least some of the upcoming projects may be on the line.

Several public relations specialists who focus on crisis management have warned that the incident could erode the goodwill the Smiths have built, while others suggest the flaw could be contained. “Your brand is currently damaged all over the world,” said Mike Paul, a public relations expert.