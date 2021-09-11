the slap in the face of Leonardo DiCaprio that changed her life

Not only Emmanuel Macron … Has the French president received a slap in the face that will likely change the electoral fortunes? Margot Robbie gave one that turned her around in life. Literally.

Margot Robbie: the secret revealed by Martin Scorsese

Word of Martin Scorsese. The Italian-American director unveiled it 8 years later. One of the most well-hidden secrets of The Wolf of Wall Street, the 2013 film that transformed the unknown Australian Margot Robbie into a star at the height of Leonardo DiCaprio. And even more, since for some she steals the show in some moments …

All thanks to a slap. Very well arranged that the blonde gave, during the audition, just to Leonardo, the superstar. Martin Scorsese has long been looking for the face and above all the right body to play Naomi Lapaglia. The woman who in the film uses the stiletto to caress, half naked, the wolf / her husband Jordan Belfort (Leo, in fact). Take a look at the photo above …

Margot and the art of improvisation

Interviewed by Time, the special issue of the 100 most influential on the planet, the director revealed: “I had seen other actresses, but none had convinced me. Then she came. And the role was immediately hers. He gave Leo such a wonderful slap that he surprised and convinced us immediately. Nor was it an expected scene. Pure improvisation. Extraordinary! “.

The other candidates, rejected, were Blake Lively, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Teresa Palmer and Amber Heard.

What Leonardo DiCaprio thought that the slap, a bit like Macron, received it, we do not know. Of course, the two sparkle on the screen. The seduction scene in the girl’s room, the one in the photo above, is from a Scorsesian anthology …

The Wolf of Wall Street: Leo’s reaction

She, Margot Robbie, had actually given that shot so well done a little bit. Interviewed in 2017, she confessed: “The Wolf of Wall Street it was the movie that changed my career and my life. I had 30 seconds to prove that I could be the right choice for the wife role. It was one of those stalemates that come with auditions. I knew I needed to surprise them. But how? I got the idea of ​​that slap … Leo and Martin, they were together, they burst out laughing. Scorsese never stopped. Leo also had a taste for it: “Come on, give me another one”, I remember him saying to me“.

Embarrassment on set

Of the scene of the seduction, he had told the embarrassment: “We were in a very small set. I was surrounded by 30 males. It was a very long scene to shoot and for 17 hours I did nothing but pretend to masturbate, repeating the scene a thousand times. But it’s our job: go ahead, forgetting the embarrassment and absurdity of the situation “. Instead, it was his idea of ​​the nude scene: «Marty would have left me the bathrobe. But I knew that if I wanted the seduction to be credible, I would have to go without it“.

5 Oscar nominations and a revelation

The Wolf of Wall Street it was released all over the world between late 2013 and early 2014. At the Oscars he had 5 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor. But immediately all the press had been for her, the 23-year-old Australian who had only done TV and moreover at her home.

Margot Robbie today: 7 upcoming films and 2 Oscar nominations

Since then, no one has stopped her anymore. Today, after two Oscar nominations and having found Leo on the set of Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino, she is an actress and producer. It has 7 films announced, from the new one by Damien Chazelle (the director of La La Land) to Barbie, not to mention his Harley Quinn who will return again …

And all for that slap …

