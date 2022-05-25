the “slaves” of PSG, the return of Messi and Neymar, the Gavi file… Laporta signs a sensational exit!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Kalidou Koulibaly’s “Little Brother” interview!

While FC Barcelona lost Sunday at Camp Nou for the 38th and last day against Villarreal, a first for 14 years, Joan Laporta has decided not to spare those who annoy him. He and his management team are preparing for next season and as part of an interview for L’Esportiu, the Barcelona president spoke about several central themes in the news of his club. In particular relayed by SPORT last night, the interview should be published today.

Recent results:

” I ended the season upset and disappointed. I’m aware that we had injuries and at some point we had chances, but I think losing to Cadiz, Rayo Vallecano and Villarreal at home is enough to be disappointed with the attitude of the team. I suffered as much as Xavi or even more from this lack of character. It was a big disappointment that this team had no leadership at any time. »

Gavi:

” His agent had the renewal offer on the table a long time ago. We have no news that he accepted it. We have already expressed our position and, at the moment, it has not been accepted by the player’s agent. Yes, it hurts us. We don’t understand it. Gavi is a player we all appreciate. He is 17 years old, he has a magnificent present and future at Barça. We do not understand that his agent plays and compares. I think the club’s proposal, within our salary levels, is more than acceptable. We will not go beyond these salary levels, because I do not want Barça to continue on the same path as those who came before us and who led Barça to ruin. We have to apply criteria, and that is what we are doing. If we have players who come out of the training system, we make them a very good offer for the present and the future and it turns out that their agent compares and delays the decision, it is understandable that I do not don’t like the situation. I encourage him to accept it as soon as possible, as it also helps us plan. »

PSG:

” Players who sign long-term contracts for PSG are essentially agreeing to become slaves for money. »

Lionel Messi and Neymar:

” If Messi and Neymar want to come back, it will be for free. We are unable to reach an agreement to transfer these players. But even if we had the ability, we wouldn’t do that. It would be illogical. In any case, the coach decides. »

Neymar:

” Neymar is an exceptional player. I personally like it. He nevertheless signed at PSG for a long time. »