the sleek Intel Mini PC ready for Windows 11 on offer

What we suggest in this article is an interesting one Mini PC ready for the transition to the new Windows 11. This is the DreamQuest, a computer equipped with an Intel processor with excellent equipment and very versatile for every use.

DreamQuest Mini PC: technical characteristics

The design is decidedly cured with a metallic anthracite case and a very elegant glossy black top panel. Not missing one LED strip front which gives that rather futuristic look, without exaggerating. The computer is powered by a processor Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core with a maximum frequency of 2.7GHz. They are flanked by this 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM memory e 128GB eMMC for saving data. Excellent expandability that allows you to first add one microSD up to 128GB, economical and effective solution. Alternatively you can add both a disk M.2 2280 up to 1TB is a 2.5 HDD / SSD inches up to 2TB. Overall a configuration with excellent performance, which adapts to all the needs from work to study through entertainment. A perfect alternative to TV boxes such as media center which combines streaming entertainment with the usefulness of a real computer.

From the point of view of connectivity, in fact, nothing is missing. There are four USB ports all with specification USB 3.0 high speed for data transfer. There are two audio / video outputs, one HDMI it’s a VGA, which allow you to connect 2 monitors simultaneously with a maximum resolution of 4K at 60Hz. Do not miss the door RJ45 Gigabit LAN which guarantees maximum network performance through the cable connection. Wireless connections including the Dual band Wi-Fi and the Bluetooth 4.2. As mentioned at the beginning, we think about moving the hardware Windows 10 Pro, but the CPU is already included in the compatibility list with Windows 11. Which means that out of the box the computer will be perfectly compatible with the new OS ready for installation.

Thanks to a coupon activated from the page, the PC can be purchased for only 198.90 euros on Amazon for a saving of well 50 euros on the list price.