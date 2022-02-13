the slip on the pitch with Tottenham is viral

It is not a simple start for Rodrigo Bentancur in Premier League , who arrived at Tottenham in the last winter transfer session. In the championship match against Wolves, which was then lost 2-0, the Uruguayan midfielder infuriated his own fans because of an awkward slip that is sensational. TO New White Hart Lane the Spurs have remedied the third defeat in a row: a negative record for Antonio Conte which has not happened since he sat on the Atalanta bench in 2009. One of the scapegoats of the match is precisely the ex Juve teased on social media by his own fans because of a video that soon went viral.

Tottenham, Bentancur’s gaffe on social media

THE Tottenham fans they were furious with Bentancur because of an episode that happened during the game against the Wolves. In a clumsy attempt to serve a teammate, the 24-year-old Uruguayan loses his balance and crashes to the ground. The incredible gaffe has not escaped the watchful eye of supporters Spurs that have been unleashed on social networks. “Three appearances (one from the start) and 2 yellow cards – reads in a tweet – Now we have lost 3 in a row in the league but they could also become 4 … Because the next is the Manchester City #SMH “, a hashtag that indicates a huge disappointment. “Devastated that this teacher left there Juve“, someone jokes with irony while others are more fatalistic: “At this point, if Conte cannot save us, no one will succeed”.