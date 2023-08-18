‘The Sloan Case’, an electric thriller that strains the arms lobby

Elizabeth Sloane juggles work. Your professional career takes priority over every other aspect of your existence, including your love life and friendships. Successful and decisive, the character played by Jessica Chastain does whatever is necessary to succeed, without thinking about the harm it might cause to third parties. He acts as a lobbyist for final results, coolly anticipating everyone else. The Sloane Affair, directed by John Madden, manages to build tension and keep the viewer on the edge of the seat In the full feature film, which runs for 2 hours and 12 minutes.

This thriller depicts the confrontation between two opposing lobbies in the United States. While Sloane works for the company Cole Kravitz & Waterman, his boss asks him to meet with Bill Stanford, a representative for the gun manufacturers. her desire to put him to work opposing the passage of the Heaton–Harris Act, which would allow officers Expand control when purchasing weapons. The lobbyist scoffs at Stanford and leaves the firm with nearly his entire team to join Peterson Wyatt in lobbying in favor of restricting gun purchases.

movie starts in media race and interweaves scenes from different moments of the case. First, we look at the lobbyist sitting in the dock Before Senator Ronald Sperling. They have accused him of allegedly violating Senate ethics rules while performing his job as a lobbyist. Of course, this allegation is a response to a movement of the anti-lobby.

The film raises a number of interesting reflections that are placed directly in front of the mirror of contemporary reality: the serious problem and harmful consequences of workaholism, the great influence of the lobby in society (in this case North American), the limits on which it is or is not to move and Sloane Its methodology: “The end justifies the means”The vision that brings him his victory, but also creates a great deal of pain and not just some hatred against him.

Behind the conflicts between lobbies lies a ruthless network of interests, both economic and political. In the Sloan case, Game of Thrones gears come into contact with the open clock, without hesitation. Using a range of media and lobbying techniques, both sides try to persuade skeptical senators to vote in favor of their design.

5 reasons to watch ‘The Sloan Case’

A fast paced thriller.

The character of Sloan, brilliantly played by Jessica Chastain.

A vibrant part of the intersection of politics, the economy and lobbies.

How does he connect the different timelines together?

The criticism that underlies the actions of the lobby.

Where to watch ‘The Sloane Case’

Sloane Case is available on Filmin.

