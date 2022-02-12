the Slovak ready to be forgiven

Napoli-Inter it is certainly the most anticipated match of the 25th day of Serie A: at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium the first and second of the class will compete. A match that promises to be a real battle with a beautiful setting of the public ready to support their favorites. But Napoli-Inter is also an opportunity to make people meet again Victor Osimhen and Milan Skriniar.

Almost three months have passed since that famous one Inter-Napoli last November 21: in an aerial clash with the Nerazzurri defender Skriniar, Osimhen suffered several fractures to his face. An injury that cost him two months off and the Africa Cup with his Nigeria.

The Slovakian defender tried in every way to apologize to his rival: on Inter’s social channels, by the will of Skriniar himself, a nice video with his message of speedy recovery for the Nigerian, who gladly accepted the wish.

Today, the two will finally be able to meet again closely and Skriniar has in mind a way to “be forgiven”. According to what is reported in today’s edition of The Gazzetta dello Sportthe interista will look for Osimhen already in the changing rooms del Maradona in order to exchange a hug with him and clarify closely. Also, at the end of the game he will be going to swap the shirt with the blue number 9. A nice gesture from a very tough player with a good soul.