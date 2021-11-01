The slow motion of Cesari: “Kjaer like Dumfries, penalty on Pellegrini. Net the one on Ibra” | News

“Very bad Maresca, vote 4. Never in the game, never convincing. “At Pressing the former referee Graziano Cesari bluntly rejects the refereeing of Maresca in the postponement of Serie A between Rome and Milan. On the episode disputed by the Giallorossi team in the final match, which made Mourinho go on a rampage: “Maresca did not see the intervention of Kjaer on the calf of Pilgrims. It is not a conflict but a kick like that of Dumfries to Alex Sandro. ” Ibrahimovic: “With his left foot Ibanez intervenes on the right foot of the Swede and never touches the ball”. Then on the expulsion of Theo Hernandez: “First card absolutely deserved after the intervention on Zaniolo. At 65 ‘then he interrupted the action of Pellegrini: right measure but first there is a push by Felix on Krunic”.

Loading... Advertisements