Sports

The slow motion of Cesari: “Kjaer like Dumfries, penalty on Pellegrini. Net the one on Ibra” | News

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee51 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

“Very bad Maresca, vote 4. Never in the game, never convincing. “At Pressing the former referee Graziano Cesari bluntly rejects the refereeing of Maresca in the postponement of Serie A between Rome and Milan. On the episode disputed by the Giallorossi team in the final match, which made Mourinho go on a rampage: “Maresca did not see the intervention of Kjaer on the calf of Pilgrims. It is not a conflict but a kick like that of Dumfries to Alex Sandro. ” Ibrahimovic: “With his left foot Ibanez intervenes on the right foot of the Swede and never touches the ball”. Then on the expulsion of Theo Hernandez: “First card absolutely deserved after the intervention on Zaniolo. At 65 ‘then he interrupted the action of Pellegrini: right measure but first there is a push by Felix on Krunic”.

Loading...
Advertisements

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee51 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Calciomercato, all the news and negotiations 15 July 2021

July 15, 2021

Rhythm World Championships: gold and silver for the blue ‘farfalle’ – Sport

21 hours ago

You no longer understand a club

1 hour ago

FRANCHI, The scene between DV9 and Biraghi for the penalty – Firenze Viola

18 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button