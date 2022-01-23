The slow motion of Inter-Venezia, the referee makes a decisive mistake

How did Marchetti arbitrate in Inter-Venezia? The direction of the young whistle from Ostia was satisfactory but there was a serious and decisive error as explained by Luca Marelli. The former referee from Como on his youtube channel analyzes the game at slow motion and overall promotes Marchetti’s performance: “It was the first high-level game for Marchetti who overall stood out, I liked it even if he has to to improve a lot in the movements, in the first 20 ‘he understood little at a tactical level but it is due to the lack of experience, but afterwards he improved “.

For Marelli, Inter’s equal goal was to be canceled

Marelli continues in the analysis of Inter-Venezia: “At 25 ′ and 26 ′ he did well to warn first Barella and then Bastoni: there were both yellow cards and he was not influenced to be at San Siro. At 38 ‘Modolo’s hands in the area but his arms were attached to his body, there was no penalty. Then the equal goal, Marchetti’s only mistake in my opinion: Dzeko intervenes with a wide arm on Modolo and was a just do it to whistle.

Marelli explains why the Var could not intervene on Inter’s goal

The Var did not intervene and could not do it when the action turned into a goal. Because? Because Ceccaroni takes possession of the ball and misses the pass intercepted by Brozovic which sets the tone for Barella’s goal. There was a long check to make sure it was a change of possession. Many will protest to change the protocol but is this, can we call it fallacious? But this is it. The Var he couldn’t intervene, it was Marchetti’s mistake.

There was no penalty for Inter according to Marelli

At 46 ‘very long check for an alleged hands also from Modolo: if he had touched her, since the arm was high, it would have been a penalty but he did not touch her with his hand but with his foot. The corner is missing. It was enough that he had touched it with his fingertip to grant the penalty. Excessive after yellow card a Dzeko to do it on Modolo.

At 58 ‘contact between Dzeko and Lezzerini with the Bosnian who kicked high during the detention: in the past a penalty was often whistled for this type of interventions but Rocchi he insisted on changing the trend and I agree. At the check they also checked Dzeko’s position and the feeling is that his foot was in front of the defender, any penalty could also be revoked for offside but now these interventions are not considered irregular ”.

SPORTEVAI