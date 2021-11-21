The slow motion of Lazio-Juve and Fiorentina-Milan: all the episodes

Referee Of Bello. At 10 ‘Pedro falls in the area, almost on the bottom line, in an attempt to slip away from Locatelli, but there is no irregularity. At 20 ‘Morata receives a low cross from Pellegrini in the area from the right, tows and is then knocked down by Cataldi, who in a slide with the tip of his right foot does not touch the ball and then ends up overwhelming the black and white with both legs. Solar rigor that Di Bello assigns only after being called to the video by Var Banti: clear and obvious error. At half an hour, Cuadrado was the first yellow card of the match for trying to stop Hysaj’s restart by holding his left arm. Fixed a warning to Hysaj at the end of the first half for stopping a promising attacking action by cutting Kulusevski’s way, triggered by a long pass. At 71 ‘Lazzari wedges himself on the right and just before the area he comes into contact with Pellegrini and falls: reciprocal waving, right to continue. At 81 ‘, the second penalty in favor of Juventus was also clear for a clear foul from behind by Reina on Chiesa: just the yellow and not the expulsion for the biancoceleste goalkeeper who, albeit vehemently, tried to intervene on the ball.