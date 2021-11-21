The slow motion of Lazio-Juve and Fiorentina-Milan: all the episodes
Di Bello does not see the first penalty, but the Var intervenes and calls him back. Guida lets it go in several episodes and his decision on the Messias-Saponara contact is confirmed
Referee Of Bello. At 10 ‘Pedro falls in the area, almost on the bottom line, in an attempt to slip away from Locatelli, but there is no irregularity. At 20 ‘Morata receives a low cross from Pellegrini in the area from the right, tows and is then knocked down by Cataldi, who in a slide with the tip of his right foot does not touch the ball and then ends up overwhelming the black and white with both legs. Solar rigor that Di Bello assigns only after being called to the video by Var Banti: clear and obvious error. At half an hour, Cuadrado was the first yellow card of the match for trying to stop Hysaj’s restart by holding his left arm. Fixed a warning to Hysaj at the end of the first half for stopping a promising attacking action by cutting Kulusevski’s way, triggered by a long pass. At 71 ‘Lazzari wedges himself on the right and just before the area he comes into contact with Pellegrini and falls: reciprocal waving, right to continue. At 81 ‘, the second penalty in favor of Juventus was also clear for a clear foul from behind by Reina on Chiesa: just the yellow and not the expulsion for the biancoceleste goalkeeper who, albeit vehemently, tried to intervene on the ball.
Fiorentina-Milan
Guida leads an intense match but the first two (and only) admonitions arrive at 95 ‘: it means letting play and not “dramatizing” the game contacts. Having said that, before, there could have been two yellow cards (Saelemaekers on Biraghi at 7 ‘pt, Kjaer on Vlahovic’s left heel), it should also be emphasized that the referee (always well positioned) and assistants had clear, fair and rapid views. The detail: in the 4 ‘a goal to Ibra is canceled for (real) offside. Corrected the 1-0 of Fiorentina born from two consecutive corners: on the development of the first, Kessie asks for a hand interference from Vlahovic who hits the head in the area, but the ball is not intercepted by the viola’s arm; on a cross from the right (44 ‘) Torreira rejects in the area with his chest; at 18 ‘of the second half Odriozola crosses Leao’s leg in the area but the contact is casual: the viola among other things looks ahead, the ball; at 32 ‘Saponara enters the AC Milan area and it is then his left leg that gives life to the contact with Messias’ right: the Var makes a silent check but once again leaves the decision on the pitch “alive” (with dynamic evaluations and intensity) of the referee.
