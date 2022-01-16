The slow motion of Sampdoria-Torino 1-2: Zima keeps Caputo in play, Dragusin risks

He wins, convinces and hits the sixth useful result in the last seven games (4W, 2N, 1P): Turin has no intention of stopping. Against Sampdoria there is no match despite the goal of the home side’s advantage with Caputo – gained from a Milinkovic-Savic error in the postponement phase. Singo and Praet think about it (assist from Vojvoda and Lukic) to overturn the result deservedly and bring the three points to Toro. As for the direction of the race, everything flows without particular problems: Massimi of the Termoli section manages to manage even the toughest clashes and brings the game to the final whistle without making any mistakes. Let’s go over all the episodes of the match.

MOVIOLA – The news begins at 18 ‘: Milinkovic-Savic misses the postponement, Gabbiadini immediately serves Caputo behind Bremer, goal. Max is called by the VAR for a brief silent check, after which the lines are drawn and it is Zima who keeps the attacker originally from Altamura in play. Very regular goal. A minute later Thorsby knocks out Singo who had broken a central doubling: perhaps he deserved the yellow. At 31 ‘Massimi lets continue with Zima on the ground despite having suffered a blow to the face by Thorsby. At 43 ‘Dragusin is about to be anticipated by Sanabria in the area when he opens the door and sends him to the ground: there do not seem to be the extremes for a penalty kick, but the Sampdoria defender takes more than a few risks. As well as at 65 ‘, when he blocks a restart of Toro with a voluntary movement of the arm: he deserved the yellow, without a doubt.