The slow motion of Sampdoria-Torino 2-1: the grenades have a problem with penalties

Regardless of what has been seen on the pitch, Torino continues to be decidedly unfortunate when it comes to refereeing decisions. Even in the Coppa Italia match lost 2-1 against Sampdoria, Juric and his team can complain about the concession of the penalty that unlocked the dispute and for other episodes concerning Piccinini’s direction of the match. The referee of the Forlì section tried to blow the whistle as little as possible but had to give up in the face of the aggressiveness of the teams. The result? No yellow cards in the first half, 6 in the second half of the match.

PENALTIES – The chronicle of the episodes starts at minute 15, when Depaoli receives in the area and is buffered by Mandragora: Piccinini is well positioned and has no doubts, penalty kick. The VAR recalls it but the on-field review is not achieved, precisely because the evaluation is carried out by the tender director. Probably it is the dynamics to deceive the referee: it is Depaoli who seeks contact by spreading his leg on Mandragora, who would not have intercepted his running trajectory. Generous rigor. Serious mistake in the 36th minute: Linetty reaches the bottom and Depaoli knocks him out from behind with a yellow card, but Piccinini doesn’t even whistle for the foul and warns Juric for protests. As against Bologna, then, Turin risks a double insult when Linetty is stopped in the area by Chabot. Piccinini indicates to continue with broad gestures, but the foul of the Sampdoria defender (booked shortly before) is evident: this time the on field review is a must and Piccinini finally concedes the penalty to the grenade but does not show the second yellow to Chabot .