the slow motion of the slow motion. Szczesny was not expelled

Yellow yes Red no / 1

Let’s start with that of Tuttosportwhich on the edition on newsstands today, explains: «At 30 ‘Szczesny comes out of the area, Koopmeiners anticipates him by serving Muriel on the right and the Juventus goalkeeper hits him on the leg, while Bonucci saves on the Colombian’s shot. Atalanta asks for the expulsion, Koopmeneirs however had widened the ball and had two defenders behind him: it is difficult, therefore, to talk about a clear scoring opportunity, essential for the red. The opportunity that, however, does not materialize for Muriel (for this Mariani gives the advantage): therefore there is no prerequisite for the expulsion that remains the denial of a clear scoring opportunity. However, there was a yellow card for Szczesny who had broken down on Koopmeners “. Same thought expressed by Gazzetta dello Sport: “Wrong not to punish with a yellow card Szczesny, for the exit with which he overwhelms Koopmeiners outside the area: there are no details of the expulsion because the sides are crimes and Bonucci in recovery and therefore there is no clear scoring opportunity, but the warning was due ».

Yellow yes Red no / 2

Of the same opinion, the former referee Graziano Cesarimoviolista of Sport Mediaset: “Szczesny’s intervention on Koopmeiners is a warning, since the Juventus defenders were in a good position to intervene on the ball, as actually happened on Muriel’s shot”. The online newspaper Fanpage also explains the passage of the regulation on the basis of which Mariani made the decision: «Referee Maurizio Mariani did not evaluate the situation as a DOGSO (Deny an Obvious Goal Scoring Opportunity) but as a SPA (Stopping a Promising Attack) because to the right of the Polish goalkeeper there were two other Juventus players (Bonucci and Locatelli). A correct choice but we must underline the mistake in the lack of a yellow card for number 1 “. Same position for the former referee Marellimoviolista of Daznwho had already clarified during the game that, “Albeit a very complex case”, Szczesny was not to be expelled because “The clear scoring opportunity does not appear”. And perfectly aligned the reading of Eurosport: «There is no red because on the sides of Szczesny there were still de Ligt and Bonucci and we cannot speak of a clear scoring opportunity for Koopmeiners. However, the yellow for the Polish goalkeeper should have arrived ».

Not even yellow

The Corriere dello Sporton the other hand, he is even more resolute in not assigning responsibility to the Polish goalkeeper: «Szczesny leaves the area, Koopmeiners touches the ball, but then plants his left foot in the belly of the goalkeeper. Atalanta asks for red, but there is no yellow either. If we really want to and do it for Juve, the goalkeeper does nothing to commit infringements “. And so the Corriere della Serawhere the former referee Paul Casarin explains: «Mariani controls Atalanta-Juve well. At half an hour Szczesny exits the area towards the ball, which he intercepts only with his body. Mariani, good, gives the advantage to Muriel who doesn’t hit the goal “.

Penalty no

On the touch of De Ligt rejecting Boga’s shot, Tuttosport is expressed like this: “At 45 ‘of the first half De LIgt rejects a shot, Atalanta will protest after the match, but he rejected it with his side only after perhaps the ball touches his arm”. Peremptory the Corriere dello Sport: “The ball touches under the left arm near De Ligt’s shoulder and in any case the Dutchman is cut, all inside the figure”. Casarin does not even mention the episode, Caesars on Mediaset he says that: “There is no touch of De Ligt’s hand and therefore there is no penalty”. It is not even a penalty for the online magazine Fanpage: «Only from a careful frame by frame analysis of one of the replays broadcast is it possible to accurately identify the instant in which the ball kicked by Boga crashes on De Ligt’s body. Between armpit and rib, to be precise. Without any contact with the arm, which would certainly have been punishable in the event of an impact, given the very wide position of the arm itself “.

A penalty perhaps

Many doubts about De Ligt’s touch are expressed by the Gazzetta dello Sport: «There is a strong suspicion of a penalty denied to Atalanta in the 45th minute of the first half: Boga enters the area from the left and shoots, but his conclusion is rejected by De Ligt: with the arm or with the armpit? From the images it seems that the touch occurs first with the left arm and then with the Dutchman’s armpit and that the contact would be punishable by penalty because the arm is detached from the body, but the var Aureliano and of different opinion does not call Mariani “. It is not clear De Ligt’s touch also for Eurosport: “However, there are many doubts about the first intervention due to an alleged touch of the arm of the former Ajax defender”.

Red for Hateboer?

Juventus did not protest after the game, but many fans have relied on red for the foul of Hateboer on De Sciglior, just minutes after Szczesny’s speech on Koopmeiners. For Tuttosport: “Hateboer hard on De Sciglio, he avoids the red only because there is the possibility of catching the ball”. For the Corriere dello Sport: «Hammer foot and straight leg on De Sciglio. Mariani chooses yellow: it’s there for the moment of the match (the Szczesny case had just happened) and because the contact arrives on De Sciglio’s toe “. Also for Cesari of Mediaset yellow is right. While for Eurosport there was red: «Fallaccio di Hateboer who enters with a hammer foot on De Sciglio. The referee gives the yellow, but the intervention is really hard and it would not have been foolish to take out the red ». For the Gazzetta dello Sport the yellow for the “hard intervention on De Sciglio” is “right”.