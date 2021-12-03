The slow motion of Turin-Empoli 2-2, red in Singo for DOGSO: what are the criteria

Mazzoleni calls Colombo back to the monitor to evaluate the key episode of Turin-Empoli: some doubts remain about the red in Singo

The expulsion of Wilfried Singo spoils the party for the 115th anniversary of Torino: the grenades, with two goals ahead and in total control of the game, remain in ten and are made up by Andreazzoli’s boys. This is how the fifteenth day of the Toro championship goes to file, which limits the damage by bringing a point home but fails to collect the fourth consecutive home victory. The referee of the match, Andrea Colombo from the Como section, is not flawless at his first appearance in the top flight: here are all the slow motion episodes of Turin-Empoli.

DOGSO – The episode that changes the course of the match arrives at minute 31: with Toro ahead two to zero, Singo and Zima miscalculate a rebound in midfield and the number 17 finds himself having to chase Di Francesco launched towards the penalty area. The detention of Singo is there, despite Di Francesco accentuating its extent, and Colombo grants the punishment to Empoli by extracting the yellow card at the address of the grenade defender. Mazzoleni, at the VAR, first checks that Di Francesco is not in an offside position and then calls the referee to the monitor. After the review Colombo decides to apply the “DOGSO”, an acronym that stands for “denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity”. In simple terms? Red card for denying Di Francesco a clear scoring opportunity.

So, let’s go over the criteria that must be met in order for the case to be included in the DOGSO:

• The distance between the point where the offense was committed and the goal

• The general direction of the game action

• The probability of maintaining or gaining control of the ball

• The position and number of defenders

Some doubts remain about the possibility of Zima’s return, who was late but could have crossed the run of the Empoli striker, concentrated to cut out Singo himself. The foul in fact occurs outside the area and although in a position of advantage Di Francesco could still have been reassembled by another defender.

As for the other main episodes of the match, it is right to cancel La Mantia’s goal for offside which comes just before the valid one.

