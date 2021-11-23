The slow motion of Turin-Udinese 2-1: good Pezzuto, Djidji is not a penalty

Despite some too much effort in the final, Torino took home the three points in a very close match. The grenades, as usual, have imposed their rhythm and their physicality but Udinese is no less and so the two teams have given life to many duels, well managed by the referee Ivano Pezzuto of the Lecce section. The most “dubious” episode occurs in the grenade area, when Djidji slips away Beto’s conclusion and the ball then touches his arm. The silent check with Fourneau confirms: a sacrosanct choice. Let’s now pass to the chronicle of the slow motion episodes of the match.

Molina risks a lot when at 16 ‘he knocks Lukic down on the counterattack with a very hard intervention. Pezzuto warns him, but 3 meters ahead – probably – it would have been direct red. At 32 ‘there is no clear warning against Udogie who does not brake and knocks down Ola Aina with the ball already unloaded. Regular Torino’s second goal, which came at the end of a furious scrum within the Udinese area. Pezzuto listens to the Var to check for a possible irregularity of Buongiorno, which however intervenes in advance and is decisive for the marking, and any offside positions, which in the end are not there. In the finale, the episode already mentioned with Beto and Djidji as protagonists closes the chronicle of the refereeing episodes: it is perfectly right not to punish an absolutely fortuitous hand touch with the ball that comes from the defender’s slipping deviation.