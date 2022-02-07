The slow motion of Udinese-Torino 2-0: Buongiorno’s madness, Pobega risks

It was not an easy match to manage, the one between Udinese and Turin. Yet, Antonio Rapuano of the Rimini section did not manage the match badly, despite a few too many whistles and a management of the cards not exactly happy. Having said that, in the main episodes the referee was not found unprepared: the second yellow card was corrected to Mandragora, as well as the penalty assigned to Udinese in the recovery. But let’s move on to the chronicle of the episodes of the match played last night at the Dacia Arena.

EPISODES – Missing a yellow a Success that around half an hour, he protested vehemently on two close occasions, also throwing the ball out when the game was stopped. At 50 ‘the madness of Good morning who, before leaving the field due to injury, takes off his shirt to seek a yellow card at all costs and serve the disqualification for warning against Venice: Rapuano – angry – does not grant it to him. Sergio Ramos, for such a gesture, took two days of disqualification in the Champions League: he who knows that even Buongiorno does not risk a similar measure. At 55 ‘Soppy protests with the linesman for an alleged contact with the ball far away Vojvoda, which does not seem to be there. Yet Soppyat 68 ‘, enters the area and crosses with Pobega: Rapuano is close and warns him for simulation. Correct decision, the legs of the two touch but it is Soppy who lets go as soon as he is touched. At 92 ‘ Mandrake it’s reckless about Arslan: the decision to grant the second yellow card and the punishment from which Molina’s advantage arises is also correct. In the end, then, the mess of Milinkovic-Savic who, to remedy the mistake made, hooks Pussetto in the area: solar rigor.