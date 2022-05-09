NewsWorld

The small country that will become even richer thanks to the war in Ukraine

  • Cecilia Barria
  • BBC News World

Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani took office in January 2020.

With less than 3 million inhabitants, Qatar has become a crucial country for Europe in its frantic quest to replace Russian energy imports.

Along with Australia, this small country in the Middle East is the largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the world and a potential commercial ally for the countries of the European Union, which so far cover nearly 40% of their gas needs from the Russian market.

This energy dependence between Europe and Russia had not been a big problem until the Kremlin decided to invade Ukraine in February, making the commercial relationship increasingly unsustainable.

Europe has already started to sign long-term agreements to increase gas imports from other countries, but that is not a sufficient solution to offset the potential loss of Russian gas imports.

