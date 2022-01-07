the small Renegade, only electric, which will arrive at the end of the year- Corriere.it

At the end of the year, the start of production of the model – still unnamed – which will become the entry-level of the Stellantis brand. 410 cm in length, all-wheel drive and battery propulsion to make it a competitive urban SUV on the market

It has even been talked about since 2018, when Mike Manley (at the time in charge of Jeep, now CEO of AutoNation), presenting the industrial plan of FCA, announces the entry of the brand of American origin into three new segments: that of small SUVs, pick-ups and large SUVs. Given the debut of the Gladiator pick-up and the Grand Wagoneer, the baby of the group is still missing, which in the following years led to rumors of all kinds: from the creation on the basis of the Panda 4×4 to the Scrambler denomination, from the smaller engines. different to inspirations for design. Apparently, finally, we are at the decisive moment: Stellantis has announced new strategic investments in Poland that will lead to the renovation of the Tichy plant where a production line will be set up for three new models respectively with the Jeep, Fiat and Alfa Romeo brands. There is talk of an investment of 170 million euros to bring production to 400,000 units per year, approximately 50% more than the current 263,000.

Measures the green light, primarily for the baby Jeep. Then we will see for the compact segment B which should replace the Punto and Brenner the Alfa Romeo SUV. The smallest of the Jeeps – with a length of around 410 against the 423 cm of the current Renegade – known by the internal acronym Project 516, it will certainly be born on the Cmp platform developed by Psa and already used for a long list of models, including the Opel Corsa. and Mokka, Peugeot 208 and 2008, Citroen C4 and DS3 Crossback. Stellantis had talked about it in the conference to present the results of the first half of 2021: after the arrival of a plug-in hybrid model in the second half of this year (therefore the new Grand Cherokee), there was the promise of a electric motorization for the first months of 2023. This would make it the first electric Jeep in history and above all it would fully follow the vocation to urban-Suv (or B-Suv for professionals), in a competitive market that is worth about two and a half million units.

Style Moreover, it should be emphasized that all the other models of the former PSA – built on the CMP platform – are offered above all in the electric variant but still have diesel, petrol and hybrid engines. This is why at the moment it is difficult to be certain about the baby Jeep range, apart from a zero-emission front-wheel drive. There are rumors about a project aimed at integrating a small electric motor in the rear axle to make it four-wheel drive, an element that is in the nature of Jeep. Style? There have not yet been any renderings, teasers or official images. On the one hand, it is difficult to think that you can stray too far from the Renegade (expected to undergo a slight restyling in the coming months) but at the time it could not be the small version of the brand’s best-seller and therefore it would take some different ideas, respecting the family feeling starting from the seven slits in the front. More will be known in the coming months, starting with the name. The first models will almost certainly be seen at the end of the year, considering that Rafał Grzanecki, spokesman for FCA Poland, said the assembly of the model will begin at the end of 2022.

