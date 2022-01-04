The Smart ForFour is out of production

LEAVES THE SCENE – The arrival of the Chinese company Geely in the shareholding of Smart, of which it owns 50%, will lead to a complete overturning of the range. The first model to leave the scene is the Smart EQ ForFour (in the pictures), that is the electric version of the city car built in joint venture with Renault (it shares the same floor as the Twingo). There production of ForFour at the Slovenian plant in Novo Mesto è ceased last December. The measure does not affect the “sister” Renault Twingo ZE, which is still produced. The ForFour has been on sale since 2017 and received a restyling in 2019: it features a 17.6 kWh battery that powers the 80 hp electric motor.

WAITING FOR THE SMALL SUV – The German house is now focused on the production of the series version of the Smart Concept # 1, the small electric SUV unveiled at the 2020 Munich Motor Show, created in collaboration with Geely. 429 cm long, 191 wide and 169 high, with a wheelbase of 275 cm, the Concept # 1 is based on the SEA platform, designed by the Chinese group and specific for electric cars. Under the terms of the partnership between Daimler-Geely, the German house will continue to develop the design and marketing of future Smart models, while Geely will take care of the engineering and production in China.