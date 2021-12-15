The smartphone with which to do anything at any time

It has never been easier to do 1, 2, 3 things at a time. In the coming weeks, for those who have the opportunity to move to the mountains for a few days, but also for those who take advantage of the holidays to work from home, it will be increasingly important to have the right tool to work, have fun and relax. Lightweight, ultra resistant and safe, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G it is the smartphone that always knows how to create the right atmosphere: more screens, more creativity, more results, it is both cinema, workspace and games room at the same time.

A foldable premium smartphone that simply opens to reveal a large screen, to watch, work and play like never before. Even in a vertical position, thanks to the Flex mode, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G opens to its full size while maintaining its symmetrical and balanced design. With a bold and timeless color, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G shines in the three instant-classic shades, phantom black, phantom green and phantom silver.

A new way to watch (and create) content

When the 7.6 ”Infinity Flex display lights up, as if by magic, the camera disappears under the display, leaving only the content displayed on the screen. The main screen is made up of Samsung Ultra Thin Glass, Samsung’s thinnest and most durable screen. Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is also equipped with a dual 4400mAh smart battery, which lasts all day and all night and recharges with 25W fast charge or wireless fast charge.

Courtesy Photo

Made with durable materials, so you can relax while you bend, touch, write and chat, in front of the fireplace, on the chairlift, as well as on the subway and on the slopes, whatever type of party awaits you. The frame of Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is made of super-resistant aluminum, while the external display and the back cover are shockproof, because they are equipped with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus ™. With the addition of a panel layer and protective film, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is 80% stronger than previous models.

For all your flashes of genius

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G gives its best in combination with S Pen, the first to be used on a foldable smartphone. To naturally write, watch content, make video calls and much more. The smartphone offers PC-like productivity, but folds into the palm of the hand for perfect mobility.

In fact, by dividing the screen in two, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G allows you to work more easily, for example by making a call in the upper half and sketching ideas or taking notes on the lower half, thanks to the instant multitasking feature.

And much more: discover Samsung’s proposals for this Christmas