“The smell of shrimp on a diaper”: the incredible confession of the pop star

Being a celebrity doesn’t always mean having a flawless scent.

Indeed, according to the statements of recent times, there would be many pop stars to have a bad relationship with deodorants, shampoos, perfumes and more generally with personal cleaning.

Among these there is also the famous singer Kesha, author of hit songs like TikTok, Blah Blah Blah and Die Young. In an interview with BBC Radio One, the 34-year-old artist from Los Angeles confessed that he smells anything but pleasant.

“Usually people around me say: “You are disgusting!” or “Put your pants on!”, or they say, “You smell weird, what is that smell?” – revealed Kesha – Once someone told me that I smelled like shrimp on my diaper“.

Words that have left the interviewers baffled, but the attitude of having a bad smell does not seem to be Kesha’s prerogative.

Jennifer Lawrence peed in the sinks

Not so long ago Jessica Simpson confessed to not being a huge toothbrush and toothpaste fan: the 41-year-old singer said of brush your teeth a maximum of three times per week. “My teeth are so white and I don’t like that they look too slippery – the words of Jessica Simpson also taken from Dagospia – but I use Listerine and I use the dental floss everyday. It’s really weird, but I have great breath. “

But that’s not all, why Jennifer Lawrence he even confessed to peeing in an unthinkable place. “I peed in some sinks – the shocking revelation of the Louisville actress – When two girls go to the bathroom, one of them has to accept the sink. I actually like to pee in the sink. One might wait, but if I’m the one waiting, I choose the sink ”.