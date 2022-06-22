The smile of Queen Letizia after the return of Princess Leonor

The Kings have resumed their weekly agenda after the absence of Doña Letizia and her daughters last Friday at the great conclave of royals for the birthday of Princess Ingrid of Norway, King Felipe’s goddaughter. It was this Tuesday when Their Majesties presided over the annual meeting at the Royal Palace with the members of the Board of Trustees of the Princess of Asturias Foundation.

An appointment in which Princess Leonor could have been expected but, however, she was not present. The eldest daughter of the Kings finished classes at Atlantic College in Wales last Friday and will not resume them until the end of August. However, there has been no news of when we will be able to see her again in public.

Don Felipe and Doña Letizia have received around twenty personalities belonging to the FPA Board of Trustees, who are in charge of establishing the activities to be carried out, approving the budgets, setting the criteria for action. In addition, the institution has a consultative and honorary Board of Trustees, the Princess of Asturias Board of Trustees, which includes all those people or institutions that collaborate in one way or another with the objectives of the entity. Finally, there are also the Supporting Members of the entity, most of them closely linked to the Principality of Asturias, and who also contribute to the economic support of the Foundation.

For this appointment, Queen Letizia has surprised with a very summery look from her wardrobe. It’s about a shirt model in black and white zebra print by Hugo Boss, tied at the waist. The Queen premiered it several years ago, but she had worn it on a few occasions. She has combined it with fuchsia slingbacks from Carolina Herrera, double dagger earrings from Gold & Roses and her inseparable gold ring from Karen Hallam. As for her beauty look, her Majesty has opted for a very soft makeup, which highlighted the expression of happiness on her face, perhaps motivated by the return of her eldest daughter.

This has been the first joint act of the Kings this very special week, marked by the recent return of Princess Leonor and the beginning of the holidays of the Infanta Sofía. Although it is not yet known when the Princess will be able to see the Princess again, it is known that in just a few days Leonor will once again serve as hostess of the Princess of Girona Foundation Awards, the specific date of which is still to be specified.

For her part, Queen Sofía also has an intense agenda this week. Felipe VI’s mother is in Salamanca, where she is going to participate in two commitments related to the Global Summit Neuro. A summit that will also have the presence of Queen Silvia of Sweden.