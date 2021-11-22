The sms clears account that looks like Poste Italiane: the new scam

It is not the first time that we at QuiFinanza have talked to you fake sms clear account who use the name of some famous institute to deceive users. This time the scam in question illegitimately uses the name of Italian post and probably spies on online movements, we are sure because it involved one of our authors directly.

The new sms clears account that seems to be from Poste Italiane

The scam uses the classic mechanism of phishing (here we explain what it is and how to defend yourself), that is: starting from the sending of an automatically generated text message, passed off as an official communication, the user is sent to click on a External Link, aimed at extorting sensitive data and important credentials (such as access credentials to bank accounts, credit card passwords, etc.).

In this case, the fake sms is sent by “PosteInfo”, which seems to refer to the Italian Post Office. The content of the message reads:

BEWARE OF FRAUD. Unusual entry into Belgium was detected; do you disown it? Complete the following form immediately (with a reference to an external link)

The scam that spies your movements on the current account

That the text message shown above was a scam could be understood immediately because, in this case, it was enough to search on Google for the site read to read the numerous scams made using this domain.

To make sure it was a scam, however, we contacted Poste Italiane customer service which confirmed our suspicions. A necessary step this above all because of the initial doubts that the message has unleashed. The author, in fact, in those days had made payments at a facility in Belgium, so the doubt that someone online had tried to access her Poste Italiane current account had come to her.

Probably, the hackers in this case were able to trace the payments or trace the movements of the current account or perhaps they monitored the accesses and online reservations.

Phishing, how to recognize the scam of the new century: what more information …

Phishing can in effect be called the scam of the new century. Not surprisingly, as we told you here: fraud attempts increased dramatically during the pandemic.

Here we have explained how it works and how to defend yourself in case of scams.